Ashley Roberts in tears as Nicole Scherzinger supports her amid Pussycat Dolls tour

Ashley Roberts has tearfully revealed she nearly abandoned her live solo on the Pussycat Dolls tour after severe nerves took hold.

The singer shared a candid Instagram clip amid the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour. She filmed it at the tour’s start in September, then posted it this week after gaining confidence.

Ashley is currently performing across the UK and Ireland with Nicole Scherzinger and Kimberly Wyatt.

Ashley Roberts in tears over Pussycat Dolls tour

In the footage, Ashley questioned whether she could deliver the performance as planned. She also wondered whether she was capable or good enough.

Her voice broke as she explained how close she came to dropping the section: “I was going to pull out, I was going to not do it because I was psyching myself out.”

She connected those doubts to years of claims that the group were dancers rather than singers. Ashley said those messages had fuelled her self-doubt.

The Pussycat Dolls have been on their PCD Forever tour (Credit: Lensi Photography / SplashNews.com)

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Although dancing remains her passion, the solo offered a chance to test herself vocally. She created the sequence to share her story and encourage others to believe in themselves.

Ashley credited her vocal coach, Josh, with helping her push through the fear. She said his faith challenged a belief she had carried for years.

That support persuaded her to continue rather than remove the solo.

She said: “Sometimes it doesn’t have to be perfect, it just has to be real.”

Ashley Roberts’ confidence has grown on tour

In the caption, Ashley described her Instagram video as “raw and vulnerable”. She said she initially resisted posting it, but felt differently once the tour was under way.

By then, she felt more assured in herself and the solo. Ashley said the experience had helped her face long-held fear and work through it.

She also thanked supporters for cheering on that growth.

Her bandmate Nicole led the messages from Ashley’s famous friends and colleagues. She wrote: “I’m sooo proud of you chica! You are DOING IT and I love when you sing your song! What a beautiful, powerful moment. Your bravery will make others brave!!!”

Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Alison Hammond, Nicole Appleton and Fearne Cotton also offered support. Their messages joined a wider wave of encouraging comments from fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASHLEY ROBERTS (@iamashleyroberts)

Pussycat Dolls tour continues after setbacks

The trio’s return has faced complications away from Ashley’s solo. Organisers cancelled 33 planned dates across the US and Canada after poor ticket sales.

The original schedule had covered 53 shows across the UK, Europe and North America. The current line-up features Ashley, Nicole and Kimberly.

Read more: Nicole Scherzinger reveals extent of burns after boiling water accident

Founding members Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta and Melody Thornton were not included.

Nicole also sustained burns after boiling water was spilled on her before a Düsseldorf concert. Despite the injury, she went ahead with that night’s performance.

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