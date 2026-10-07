Nicole Scherzinger has revealed how her injured leg looks more than a week after a boiling-water accident that resulted in burns.

The 48-year-old posted six backstage images on Instagram on Tuesday, October 6. Her update paired polished pre-show pictures with close-ups of burns and blisters.

Nicole captioned the carousel: “What they see vs. what they don’t see…”

The boiling-water accident happened in September, shortly before a Pussycat Dolls concert in Düsseldorf. Nicole said the water spilt on her leg only one hour before the set.

Despite the injury, she went on stage as scheduled at the PSD Bank Dome.

Nicole Scherzinger said the show must go on (Credit: Flint PKI / SplashNews.com)

Nicole Scherzinger shares update on burns

The pictures showed the less glamorous reality behind Nicole’s current run of arena performances. Her post moved between hair and makeup shots and stark images of the affected area.

Singer Gloria Gaynor sent a supportive message beneath the update. She wrote: “You are a warrior!”

Nicole first disclosed the accident the day after it happened through an Instagram Stories post. Her message was blunt: “But the show must go on.”

She then thanked Düsseldorf for helping her through the performance and signalled Amsterdam was next.

The new carousel gives a clearer look at the visible aftermath. It also highlights the contrast between Nicole’s stage presentation and events away from the spotlight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger)

Pussycat Dolls tour continues after Nicole’s injury

Nicole is touring with Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt on the PCD Forever Tour.

Their 2026 return arrives nearly 20 years after the group made their American Music Awards debut. At the time, they had six members.

Nicole, Ashley and Kimberly announced this version of the Pussycat Dolls in March, alongside their track Club Song.

They later performed Don’t Cha with Busta Rhymes at the American Music Awards in May.

Ahead of that show, Nicole said the reunion celebrated the group’s history and its next chapter. She also described the current line-up as reflecting the women they are now.

Nicole said they hoped to offer audiences hope, joy and empowerment.

The comeback has also brought questions about the line-up. Original members Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta said they were not included in the return.

Carmit said she learned about the plans alongside the public and would have preferred direct contact. Jessica said she had not planned to return under those circumstances.

She also said ongoing health issues meant she could not dance.

Kimberly later described the line-up as changing, while saying the group was repairing past ruptures. Her comments came during a March appearance on Today.

Nicole Scherzinger continued working despite the injury (Credit: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com)

PCD Forever Tour heads towards Brazil finale

The band’s touring plans have changed since the comeback was announced. All but one North American date were cancelled in May.

At the time, the group confirmed its UK and European concerts would continue. That decision kept Nicole, Ashley and Kimberly on the road through the autumn.

Read more: Nicole Scherzinger fans turn on star as she makes ‘deluded’ career move following poor ticket sales

The tour is scheduled to finish in São Paulo, Brazil, on October 30.

For now, Nicole’s latest pictures show the physical cost behind her on-stage performance. She has continued appearing with the group following the Düsseldorf accident.

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