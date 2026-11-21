Ant and Dec have revealed they nearly walked away from I’m A Celebrity after struggling with the demands of its first series.

Speaking on their Belta Box podcast on YouTube, the presenters recalled the doubts they had about signing up for another run.

The programme had found an audience. But getting its hosts back wasn’t a given — and a meeting with producers helped change their minds.

Ant and Dec made a shock confession (Credit: Belta Box / YouTube)

Ant and Dec reveal what persuaded them to return

Rather than simply agreeing to repeat the experience, the pair discussed changes to how the programme would be made. Those plans included moving sites.

Dec recalled: “We were like right we’re gonna do this different, this different, this different, we’re gonna move site, we’re gonna come down here and we were like OK go on we’ll give it one more bash.”

It was an agreement to try again, with changes on the table, after a first series that had left them questioning their future on the show.

Why Ant and Dec doubted their I’m A Celebrity future

Their reservations went back to the programme’s launch in 2002. Dec described a production where the team was still working things out as they went.

“The first series no one really knew what we were doing, we were just kind of making it up as we went along.”

Asked whether they had expected a second series, Dec distinguished between the show’s popularity and their own willingness to return.

Ant and Dec almost quit the show (Credit: ITV)

“We thought it might coz it ended up being really popular. We weren’t sure whether we would do it because it was such hard work.”

He also explained how they had felt about making that opening run.

“And we didn’t have the best time doing it. It was tough and it was tiring and we weren’t quite sure we would do it again.”

Ant and Dec reflect on I’m A Celebrity’s third-series success

The pair’s recollections weren’t all about those difficult beginnings. Ant singled out the third series as another important stage for the programme.

“Series three is when it went from being popular to really popular. The ratings were through the roof.”

I’m A Celebrity is now in its 26th series, a long way from the uncertain return Dec described.

Looking back at their decision to give it another attempt, Ant had a much simpler verdict: “Thank God we came back.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers predict Mariella Frostrup will be voted out first after clash with AJ Odudu

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Saturday, November 21) from 9.15pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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