Nicole Scherzinger has revealed painful burns after boiling water spilled over her leg in an accident shortly before a Pussycat Dolls concert.

The accident happened about an hour before the trio’s set at Düsseldorf’s PSD Bank Dome in Germany.

Nicole, 48, shared Instagram images showing sore, red marks across her inner thigh, knee and lower leg towards her ankle. The incident came during the PCD Forever Tour, which is moving through Europe before its UK dates. She fronts the group’s current three-person line-up.

She told followers: “Nothing like boiling water falling on your leg an hour before your set. But the show must go on. Thanks Dusseldorf for keeping me going. See you soon Amsterdam!”

Nicole Scherzinger revealed the burns from the accident (Credit: Instagram)

Nicole Scherzinger presses on with Düsseldorf show

Nicole did not let the injury stop that night’s performance. Her message thanked the Düsseldorf crowd for helping her through the set.

She appeared on stage with bandmates Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt. The German concert combined Pussycat Dolls favourites with solo material from the performers.

That mix has formed part of the group’s Forever series of shows.

Pussycat Dolls reunion has faced disruption

The European shows follow a major setback for the reunion’s original plans. The group originally disbanded in 2010 before a short reunion in 2019.

Pandemic and logistical problems later disrupted that return. Original members Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta and Melody Thornton are not part of the current trio.

The Sun said poor ticket sales forced the group to cancel the North American leg in May. The group had already reduced ticket prices before cancelling those dates.

The current tour also produced another unusual performance moment. Nicole recently ‘went missing’ during the group’s hit Buttons at a concert in Poland.

Nicole was preparing to perform in Germany (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Pussycat Dolls UK tour dates

The UK run begins at Utilita Arena Birmingham on September 29.

The itinerary then includes Nottingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester. The trio will finish at London’s O2 on October 13.

Those dates keep Nicole, Ashley and Kimberly on the road into mid-October.

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