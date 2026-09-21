Nicole Scherzinger leaves little to the imagination as she flashes underwear in sheer mini-dress on date night

Nicole Scherzinger turned heads in Paris with a sheer mini-dress during a date with fiancé Thom Evans.

The couple met during The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019, which she was a judge on and he was a contestant. Sparks flew between the pair, and they confirmed their relationship on a red carpet in 2020.

Nicole put on a daring appearance in Paris on a date night out, wowing everyone. Their night out also came during a dramatic Pussycat Dolls comeback alongside Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt.

Nicole and Thom met in 2019 (Credit: THEREALSPW / SplashNews.com)

Nicole Scherzinger flashes underwear in mini-dress

MailOnline reports the couple left the five-star Hotel Costes on Sunday, walking hand in hand. In images obtained by the outlet, Nicole paired the plunging dress with a black beret and knee-high heeled boots. Her outfit revealed her underwear during the evening. Thom wore beige trousers and a matching jacket.

The appearance put their relationship back in focus following their June 2023 engagement. Nicole has since suggested their wedding plans are not immediate.

Away from the band, Nicole recently tackled repeated questions about marrying Thom with a playful social video.

Nicole captioned the post: “Asking the universe for patience… and sunscreen.”

The clip played on recurring questions about their ceremony. It showed Nicole dancing to RAYE’s Where Is My Husband! beneath the words: “POV: everyone keeps asking ‘so when’s the wedding?'”

Nicole then mimed hauling Thom into view. He wrapped his arms around her waist and spun her in a circle.

The playful exchange followed her earlier suggestion that a ceremony was not imminent. Their engagement now dates back more than three years.

Pussycat Dolls tour continues after cancellations

The Pussycat Dolls began their tour in Copenhagen during September. Shows in Paris, Warsaw and the UK followed.

Nicole, Ashley and Kimberly originally announced a 53-date run across the UK, Europe and North America. The comeback also brought Club Song, their first single in six years.

Mike Sabath produced and co-wrote the track. Organisers later scrapped 33 dates across the United States and Canada.

Reports attributed the decision to poor ticket sales. It reported that organisers cut some seats to $30 while arenas remained around 80% empty.

The group confirmed it had cancelled all but one North American date. Its Instagram statement called the move a “difficult and heartbreaking decision”.

They said the UK and European shows would continue, with several dates already sold out.

Ticketmaster and AXS told customers they would receive automatic refunds. Customers using third-party resellers needed to contact their point of purchase.

Read more: Nicole Scherzinger fans turn on star as she makes ‘deluded’ career move following poor ticket sales