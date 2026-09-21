Taylor Swift publicly flaunts her $1m ring in adorable video as she supports husband Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift celebrated Travis Kelce’s touchdown beside mum Andrea, pointing towards her reported $1million engagement ring.

The outing marked a rare public appearance by Taylor alongside her mother. They watched from an Arrowhead Stadium suite during Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game.

The appearance followed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s July wedding at Madison Square Garden. Her dad Scott and Travis’s mum Donna Kelce also joined them in the suite.

Taylor and Travis got married earlier this year (Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com)

Taylor Swift celebrates Travis Kelce’s touchdown

Travis scored the Chiefs’ opening touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The Chiefs eventually won in overtime, building on their season-opening victory over the Denver Broncos.

Taylor’s reaction soon went viral, with the singer bouncing excitedly inside the luxury suite. She hugged her dad after the score and shared an embrace with Donna. Taylor shouted “that’s my husband” while jumping and cheering and even pointing to her huge ring, after Travis crossed the line.

Andrea remained by Taylor’s side as the family followed the game from above the field.

Taylor kept her game-day look simple with a sleeveless Chiefs tank top. MailOnline said the Kansas City Chiefs top cost $39.99.

The casual outfit contrasted sharply with the jewellery she highlighted moments later.

Taylor previously showed off her engagement ring (Credit: YouTube)

Taylor Swift’s reported $1million ring catches attention

The ring became a striking detail within Taylor’s celebration. Reports described the piece as a $1million engagement ring.

Taylor pointed towards it as she celebrated her husband’s touchdown from the suite.

She had previously displayed the ring during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

This time, the jewellery became part of her very public support for Travis. Its reported value also dwarfed the price attached to her Chiefs top.

Travis Kelce recalls their Madison Square Garden wedding

The couple married in July at Madison Square Garden, with around 1,000 guests reportedly attending. Speaking on New Heights, Travis said they wanted an “intimate and genuine setting without a lot of distractions”.

He thanked Madison Square Garden staff for helping the couple create a private atmosphere.

“It was very cool to see how everyone interacted with no phones,” he added.

He said that approach helped friends from childhood and their careers remain present. Actor Adam Sandler became ordained in New York and officiated the ceremony, Travis added.

The newlyweds were photographed days later at JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk’s wedding.

Travis Kelce shares an update on dog Wendy

Travis also confirmed that he and Taylor own a white Samoyed named Wendy. He said Wendy is slightly over one year old. The couple had previously kept their pet private.

Wendy has since joined the couple for a Tommy Hilfiger photoshoot. Travis said Taylor supported including their dog, who posed on a couch during the shoot.

His update offered another glimpse of married life beyond the stadium and their closely guarded ceremony.

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