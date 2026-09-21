Bikini-clad Vicky Pattison leaves followers stunned as she is ‘glowing’ in skimpy swimwear

Vicky Pattison has rounded off summer with a playful photo dump featuring bikini snapshots, boat trips and tequila shots.

The 38-year-old shared holiday highlights with husband Ercan on Instagram on Monday, calling summer 2026 “one to remember”.

Her carousel mixed polished poolside pictures with relaxed moments beside Ercan, friends and her dog.

It followed Vicky’s candid warning about glamorous social-media pictures, after followers complimented her holiday figure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison)

Vicky Pattison stuns in bikini

One image showed Vicky posing in a shell bikini. Another captured her in a black bikini beside Ercan near a swimming pool.

She later relaxed on a sun lounger in blue swimwear and a matching striped shirt.

Vicky held a glass of wine as she smiled towards the camera. An evening snap showed the couple taking tequila shots during a night out.

Vicky also appeared in a bralette and skirt, plus a green cut-out dress.

Other memories included a boat trip with friends and selfies with her dog. She also watched England compete in the World Cup.

The collection looked back on a season which Vicky said brought joy, happiness and adventure. She is now ready for autumn, complete with books, sofa time and Harry Potter marathons.

‘Jeez!’

Vicky’s followers were quick to offer their praise, with one user writing: “The most gorgeous person alive.”

“You’re glowing! Absolutely the best summer for you cannot believe how far it’s gone! So excited to see what the rest of the year has in store for you because I’m sure it’ll be amazing,” another person shared.

“You are so very beautiful,” a third remarked, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Jeeeezzz,” a fourth said with the flame emoji.

Vicky’s followers praised Vicky’s latest upload (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Vicky shares honest body message

The cheerful pictures came after a more candid post about her changing body. Vicky said she had increased her fitness efforts while preparing for possible motherhood.

She made her priorities clear: “Glamorous and posey bikini pictures were not the goal… motherhood is.”

Although compliments felt lovely, she wanted followers to understand how carefully such images can be constructed.

Vicky listed flattering swimwear, posed angles, mirrors and spray tans among the tricks behind polished holiday photos.

She also said she ate and drank what she wanted while away. Exploring somewhere new with her husband remained one of her greatest pleasures.

Vicky refused to feel guilty about enjoying that experience. She noted that bodies change and weight can fluctuate after holidays.

Her wider point was simple. Other people’s filtered posts should not diminish anyone’s real life or self-worth.

Followers called the star inspiring and praised her for keeping the message real.

Vicky discusses hopes for motherhood

Motherhood has become a deeply personal focus for Vicky and Ercan.

She has documented her fertility journey and began freezing her eggs at 35. The treatment resulted in three frozen embryos, which Vicky said had given her some reassurance.

During the BBC’s Sort Your Life Out Unpacked podcast, Vicky confirmed the couple were trying for children.

She became tearful while reflecting on reaching 38 without the family she once expected. Vicky said: “I didn’t think I’d be this age without a baby or a family.”

She also described feeling lost after her desire for a child suddenly became urgent. However, the couple are trying not to place excessive pressure on themselves.

Vicky praised Ercan and said she believed he would make a great dad. She also wants fertility treatment to become more affordable and available for other women.

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