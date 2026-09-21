Tess Daly has urged women to protect daily time for themselves before modern pressures push them towards burnout.

Speaking to OK!, Tess said many women would recognise the problem.

“I’m sure every woman can relate to being busy to the point where we feel bombarded in our lives,” she explained.

Her campaign arrives during a major personal and professional reset. She is building a new routine after leaving Strictly Come Dancing following 21 years as presenter.

Tess also announced her separation from Vernon Kay in May, after 22 years of marriage.

Tess left Strictly last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tess Daly highlights women’s availability load

Tess discussed the issue as a Wellwoman ambassador at the brand’s Unavailable Hour event.

Figures released by the supplement brand suggest 24% of women get less than one genuinely uninterrupted hour each day.

Another 62% remain mentally on call while resting. Meanwhile, 61% feel guilty about delayed replies.

Clinical psychologist Dr Claire Plumbly said this availability load can take a heavy mental toll. She argued that boundaries should come before burnout, rather than becoming part of recovery.

That could involve explaining your availability, limiting doom-scrolling or simply switching off the phone.

Dr Plumbly said constant responsiveness can make stillness feel threatening. People may need to relearn how to accept quiet.

Tess Daly shares her boundary advice

Tess believes even a brief daily pause can help women “reset” and make space for themselves.

“If it’s an hour, fantastic; if it’s 15 minutes just sitting in your car, that’s all right too. We’re talking about a little time for yourself where you can reset, re-evaluate and just make space for yourself,” she said.

Tess insisted the point is not leaving personal needs behind while caring for everybody else.

Phone alerts are one of her biggest targets. Tess removes notifications and puts her device aside during quiet mornings.

She starts some days with morning light and coffee, creating a calmer beginning before conversations start.

For movement, she favours quick walks, short workouts or 15 minutes of yoga stretches. Meditation also gives her a break from distractions and helps her stay present.

Reading before sleep offers another wind-down ritual, although messages from family can interrupt. Time with friends provides another welcome chance to relax.

Tess split from Vernon earlier this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tess’s life after Strictly Come Dancing

The wellbeing push comes as Tess adjusts to life away from the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom.

She announced her departure last October alongside her long-time co-host Claudia Winkleman.

Tess is also navigating her separation from Vernon while maintaining family time with their two daughters.

Earlier this month, she shared photographs from a family holiday in southern France with Vernon and their children. The interview said the pair have remained friends.

Alongside presenting, Tess runs the fashion and lifestyle businesses NAIA Active and NAIA Beach.

She acknowledged that keeping those commitments moving can be tricky. However, her message remains firmly focused on making personal time essential.

Her conclusion was direct: “We’ve got to keep reminding ourselves, it shouldn’t be a luxury to create time for yourself. It’s that simple!”

Read more: ‘Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy!’ Fans congratulate Vernon Kay over huge news months following Tess Daly split

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!