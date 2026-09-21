Richard Arnold has confirmed he married his partner Stuart after more than 23 years together.

The Good Morning Britain star clarified the happy news during Monday’s programme, following confusion over his Instagram post.

Richard, 56, has usually kept his long-term relationship with Stuart away from the spotlight.

The couple tied the knot at Hackney Town Hall on Friday. However, their ceremony also came with a distinctly GMB wardrobe twist.

Richard said he had “raided” the programme’s prop cupboard for the kilt he wore.

When Kate Garraway addressed the engagement speculation, Richard corrected it immediately. He told her: “I got spliced.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Arnold (@tvsrichardarnold)

GMB star Richard Arnold clears up wedding confusion

The confusion began after Richard shared several pictures on Instagram over the weekend.

One image showed Richard posing with Stuart, with his arm placed around his new husband.

His caption read: “The splice of life,” followed by a ring emoji. However, the wording did not explicitly announce their marriage.

Their dog Clementine also appeared in the pictures. She wore a white bow tie bearing the words “I do too.”

Those clues left followers wondering whether the couple had become engaged. Richard then used Monday’s GMB appearance to settle the matter.

No elaborate explanation was needed. His short answer confirmed they had already married, while also revealing the ceremony’s Hackney setting.

The announcement quickly drew warm messages from Richard’s famous friends and colleagues.

Susanna Reid wrote: “THE BIGGEST BESTEST NEWS – massive congratulations and tons of love.”

Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley also sent her congratulations. EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison described the development as “amazing.”

Richard and his husband have been dating since the early 2000s (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Richard Arnold and husband Stuart’s private relationship

Richard and Stuart have been together since the early 2000s. They share a central London home with Clementine.

The presenter has rarely posted photographs of Stuart. Their wedding announcement therefore offered an unusual public glimpse into their life together.

In 2024, Richard said there were no immediate wedding plans. He also joked that he still had no ring.

His latest update delivered a very different outcome. Rather than making a formal announcement, Richard initially shared a playful marriage pun.

The Instagram pictures also avoided a conventional explanation. That left his television appearance to provide the full confirmation days later.

Richard first found fame after joining GMTV as its television critic in 1997. He later became Good Morning Britain’s entertainment editor when the ITV show launched in 2014.

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