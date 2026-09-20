‘Tension’ spotted between Strictly stars Katya Jones and her celeb partner John Nellis: ‘Not a good sign’

Strictly Come Dancing’s Katya Jones and John Nellis have sparked an early “tension” claim following the reveal of their partnership.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman made the observation after taking a look at the pair’s official promotional photograph. Speaking to Covers.com, she said their pose stood out from those of many of the other newly announced couples.

The YouTuber and professional dancer were among the Strictly Come Dancing 2026 couples unveiled during the launch episode. However, Honigman was particularly interested in the fact that Katya and John posed side by side without touching.

John and Katya were paired up last night (Credit: BBC)

Katya Jones and John Nellis draw expert scrutiny

According to Honigman, the decision not to touch was unusual compared with the other pairings.

She said: “In their official pose, those two refrain from touching each other at all. Side by side is an unusual choice, as nearly everyone else has posed in a move which requires them to touch. If they’re not keen to be physically close at this stage, this is not the best sign for the rest of the competition.”

She also pointed to John’s hand in the photograph, adding: “John’s clenched hand is a tight fist, which suggests tension; he’s not at all certain that he’s destined for the parquet.”

There was another moment during the launch show which gave viewers something to talk about.

Katya suggested that audiences might not expect John to have certain abilities, but he appeared to question the way she had worded the remark.

John replied: “I guess I’ll be a diamond in the dirt.”

Emma Willis then stepped in, describing Katya’s comment as strong praise. The exchange saw John challenge how his professional partner had framed expectations around his dancing.

Viewers also had mixed reactions after the pairing was confirmed. Some were delighted with the match and backed John to help Katya mount a challenge for the title.

Others were less convinced, predicting that the pair could face an early exit and questioning how far John could progress in the competition.

Maddie and Cash may have a power struggle (Credit: BBC)

Cach Mercer and Maddie Ingoldsby prompt leadership claim

Katya and John weren’t the only Strictly pairing to catch Honigman’s eye.

She also examined Love Island star Cach Mercer and new professional dancer Maddie Ingoldsby, predicting there could be a struggle over who takes the lead.

In their official photograph, Maddie is lifted from the ground while looking towards Cach, who faces the camera. Honigman suggested that their eyelines made Cach appear to be the one in charge.

However, she felt his one-handed support and relaxed second arm told another story. In her interpretation, Maddie was actually carrying out the more demanding part of the pose despite the way the photograph presented them.

For Katya and John, their first competitive dance will provide a much better indication of how they work together than a promotional photograph ever could.

Viewers will soon see whether the apparent tension disappears once they take to the dancefloor.

ED! has contacted the BBC, as well as Katya and John’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Strictly fans go wild as Kai Widdrington debuts new look: ‘Blimey!’

Strictly continues next Saturday (September 26) from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.