Strictly star Neil Jones supported by fans as he breaks his silence after being benched again

Strictly Come Dancing dancer Neil Jones has made a cheeky joke after once again missing out on a celebrity partner.

The professional dancer addressed the outcome in a playful Instagram clip following yesterday’s launch show (Saturday, September 20).

The launch confirmed Neil’s lack of a celebrity partner, despite him remaining part of the professional cast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Jones (@mr_njonesofficial)

Neil Jones turns his Strictly setback into a joke on Instagram

Neil appeared to poke fun at his latest Strictly setback with a hilarious visual gag in the clip.

“If I get the pen in the cup I will get a celeb partner,” a caption on the video read.

The dancer initially tried to throw a pen into a cup, only for a much bigger bin to suddenly replace it.

When Neil attempted to put the pen in the bin instead, someone off-screen caught it. He then pulled a sad face as silly music played before dramatically storming off.

“You know I love being part of @bbcstrictly,” Neil wrote.

“And honestly, after adding 2 Guinness World Records last year to my 45 titles around the world, I feel like it would be greedy to win the glitter ball as well, so I wanted to give the others a chance.”

Neil’s followers were quick to show their support in the comments, with one fan writing: “JUSTICE FOR NEIL!!”

“Neil please…don’t do this, think we are mourning more than you at this point,” another said.

“I just love you being part of it! Best professional!” a third wrote.

Another fan added: “Love you and your energy, Neil, so sad that you don’t have a partner again.”

The professional dancer is without a partner again (Credit: BBC)

Neil Jones’s limited Strictly pairings

Neil joined Strictly in 2016, but has only been given a celebrity partner in three of his 11 series.

His most recent pairing came in 2024, when he was partnered with Toyah Willcox.

The pair were eliminated in the third week, bringing Neil’s latest attempt at reaching the Glitterball Trophy to an end.

Despite his limited pairings in the main series, Neil has regularly featured in the show’s Christmas specials.

He has had six partners in the specials, with Gladiators star Jodie Ounsley his most recent.

Read more: Strictly fans tip Lacey Turner to lift Glitterball Trophy as they predict Graeme Hall will be first out

Strictly continues next Saturday (September 26) from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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