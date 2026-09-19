Karen Hauer admits she ‘doesn’t miss’ Strictly following axing after 14 years

Karen Hauer has insisted she does not miss Strictly Come Dancing after leaving the BBC competition.

She will also miss the revamped series launch because she is performing on stage.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Karen described her new routine as calmer and more positive.

The update comes after Karen’s departure from Strictly Come Dancing, ending her 14-year run as a professional dancer. She was the programme’s longest-serving professional before the line-up reshuffle.

Karen was on the show for 14 years (Credit: BBC)

Karen Hauer explains why she does not miss Strictly

Karen said Strictly demanded total commitment throughout each series. She explained that professionals could not simply take a day off once the process began.

That discipline brought treasured memories, but the workload was intense.

“For 14 years I was locked in, and that’s what I wanted… You can’t go in halfway, and that’s what all the pros do, and that’s why it’s so intense. You can’t go, ‘Well, I’m going to take the day off today’ – it doesn’t work like that, and it doesn’t work like that in any job either way. I was locked in and disciplined,” she said.

“I have some great memories from Strictly, but do I miss being in it? No. I like having a little less stress and a little bit more time,” she then said.

Karen ‘doesn’t miss’ Strictly (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Why Karen Hauer will not watch the Strictly launch

‘I know the process, and I know how hard it is. I love seeing the new trailers, and it’s great seeing that energy, but I’m loving my time now. I feel very positive

Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. Karen is interested in seeing how the new trio handles its first night.

Her absence from the sofa has a straightforward explanation.

Karen is touring in Stepping Out, playing dance teacher Mavis in the stage production. She will be performing when the Strictly launch airs.

The theatre role arrived within weeks of the programme’s professional line-up changes. It also kept her moving during a major career adjustment.

Karen admitted she hasn’t felt as though she’s stopped since leaving Strictly.

She credited close friends, partner Simon Davidson and her dogs with providing support. Her current schedule also gives her the live connection with audiences she enjoys. She said theatre and daily performance had always appealed to her.

Karen hasn’t ruled out a return (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Could Karen Hauer return to Strictly?

Despite not missing the weekly pressure, Karen has not ruled out a future comeback.

She said she would consider an opportunity elsewhere on the programme, including a judging role. For now, she is taking offers as they arrive.

“If an opportunity like that comes, I will welcome it,” she added.

Karen also retains affection for Strictly and values the experience gained across 14 years.

Her immediate focus remains Stepping Out rather than following the launch from home. However, she is keen to discover how the revamped show feels under its new hosts.

Karen singled out Emma’s experience, Josh’s humour and Johannes’ inside knowledge as strengths.

Her verdict on life beyond the ballroom is already clear. She feels good about what comes next.

Read more: Strictly star Shaun Wright-Phillips dealt major blow just hours before 2026 series launch

Strictly airs tonight (Saturday, September 19) from 7.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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