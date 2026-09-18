Beverley Callard shares health update amid cancer: ‘It’s not great news’

Beverley Callard has revealed doctors found severe inflammation in her upper stomach during her latest hospital tests.

The actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in February.

In her latest update in an Instagram video, the former Coronation Street star said several biopsies had now been taken.

That appointment followed her referral to a stomach specialist after she experienced continuing nausea.

Beverley Callard shared a health update with her fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Beverley Callard awaits stomach biopsy results

Beverley, 69, said her oesophagus was clear. However, tests showed the upper part of her stomach was badly inflamed.

The hospital team took multiple tissue samples to investigate the cause. She said biopsy results can sometimes take 12 or 13 weeks.

Her own findings were expected much sooner. According to Beverley, they should reach her surgeon and oncologist in about one week.

She hopes to learn more after both specialists have reviewed them.

Explaining the initial finding, she said: “The oesophagus is completely clear, but apparently my upper stomach is really, badly inflamed.”

She stressed that she did not yet have every result.

Beverley Callard was on the returning series of I’m A Celebrity legends (Credit: Shutterstock/Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Beverley Callard shares breast cancer update on Instagram

During the update, Beverley briefly lost her train of thought while describing the hospital procedures.

After mentioning an endoscopy and gastroscopy, she paused before apologising to followers.

She said: “You know, I’m brain dead. Sorry, I sound so boring.”

She then praised the hospital staff for their care. Her prolonged nausea has been particularly difficult.

Beverley said staff believed the inflammation was causing it.

She said: “Obviously it’s not great news, but at least I know now I’m not just a wuss, because the nausea is driving me mad, but apparently this is what’s causing it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverley Callard (@beverleycallard)

Beverley waits for more answers

The actress has shared regular updates with followers since revealing her diagnosis. The newest message remained candid, but Beverley tried to reassure those watching.

She said: “So I’m OK, I’m a bit fed up about it.”

Read more: Emotional Beverley Callard says ‘worst is yet to come’ amid cancer battle

She also spoke about wanting to continue with real life as soon as possible.

No cause for the inflammation has yet been confirmed. The biopsy findings are therefore central to what her doctors can tell her next.

Beverley said she would update followers again after seeing how she felt the next day.

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