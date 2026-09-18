Helen Flanagan has shared four glamorous portraits from her latest night out on Instagram.

The actress, 36, modelled a black-and-red corset alongside a blazer and casual denim. She posted the new images through her Instagram Story.

The style update arrived days after Helen joked that she might sell her underwear to help cover solicitor fees. That earlier clip turned solicitor fees into a playful social-media gag. Her newest post moved the focus back to fashion and an evening away.

The corset also continues Helen’s recent run of glamorous night-out outfits. This time, she mixed a statement top with understated jeans.

Helen posed in a corset (Credit: Instagram Story)

Helen Flanagan’s corset styling

Helen built the look around a relaxed contrast. Charcoal-grey jeans toned down the dramatic corset, while her black blazer added a smart finish.

She left the jacket open, making the patterned top the main feature. The fitted corset combined black lace with red rose detailing. It also had a low-cut neckline.

Helen completed the look with vivid red lipstick, echoing the red details in her top. She smiled for the camera against a plain white wall.

The simple backdrop put the colour, print and styling at the centre of each frame. Her choice of denim prevented the outfit from feeling fully formal.

The result sat between dressed-up eveningwear and a more everyday look. Across all four portraits, Helen kept the styling coordinated without adding elaborate accessories.

Helen recently teased she would sell her underwear (Credit: Instagram)

Helen Flanagan’s solicitor fees joke

Earlier this week, Helen used a Post Office visit to deliver the joke’s punchline. She bought an envelope, then later walked from the shop without it.

Earlier moments showed her appearing to remove underwear beneath a long dress. She waved the item in the air before heading into the shop.

Together, the shots suggested she had sent the underwear to a fan. Helen played the sequence for laughs rather than making a serious announcement.

The Sun separately claimed Helen had financial concerns after Scott Sinclair sold their former family home. The paper claimed the sale forced her to downsize.

Those reported pressures gave extra context to the solicitor fees gag. However, her latest pictures kept the mood light and centred on an evening outfit.

Helen and Scott Sinclair after their split

Helen and Scott Sinclair split during summer 2022 after 13 years together. The former couple share three children and have committed to co-parenting.

Helen has since used social media to suggest she handles most parenting responsibilities. Her remarks have shown public tension around their co-parenting arrangement.

Their family situation has also accompanied recent claims about the home sale and Helen’s downsizing.

Read more: Helen Flanagan admits ‘it’s a difficult world to remain a milf’ after fans demanded OnlyFans career

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