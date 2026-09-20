Strictly fans go wild over Dianne Buswell’s appearance as she returns to the ballroom floor six months after giving birth

Strictly fans were left amazed by Dianne Buswell’s return to the ballroom during last night’s launch show (Saturday, September 20).

The Australian professional made her comeback just six months after welcoming her baby son, Bowden.

Dianne was paired up with Will (Credit: BBC)

Dianne Buswell returns to Strictly six months after giving birth

Dianne, 37, became a mum in March when she welcomed son Bowden.

Now, just six months on, the dancer has returned to Strictly for her 10th series on the BBC show.

Her return was even acknowledged during the opening routine, when Dianne skipped past the camera while pushing a pram.

She later discovered her celebrity partner for the series, with the pro being paired with Will Best.

Dianne’s partnership with Will delighted viewers, but many were equally stunned to see her back dancing just six months after giving birth.

Dianne sent fans wild (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans stunned by Dianne Buswell’s appearance

Fans quickly took to X to celebrate Dianne’s return to the ballroom.

“Can I just say Miss Dianne Buswell just had a baby 6 months ago??? Insane,” one fan tweeted.

“That’s what I was saying. I was like, wow, she did, and she’s back just like that,” another replied.

“Dianne had a C-section in March, and now she’s back being a pro on one of the biggest shows on the BBC; that’s some real boss [bleep] – I love women,” a third wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dianne Buswell (@diannebuswell)

Dianne’s fear she wouldn’t dance again after C-section

Dianne previously revealed that she had concerns about returning to dancing following her C-section.

Earlier this month, she spoke to The Sun about giving birth and admitted she feared she might never dance again.

The dancer had an emergency C-section, which left her bedbound and in agonising pain.

“I was hoping to have a natural birth, but it didn’t work out that way. I was frightened of not being able to feel my legs. It was scary, and I didn’t think about the recovery at the time,” she said.

“There were moments where I was lying in bed, needing to go to the toilet in the middle of the night. I had to wake Joe and say: ‘Please come and get me,’ because I physically couldn’t use my stomach to get out of bed. I remember crying in his arms because I was in so much pain. It was a real shock to the system. I don’t think I realised how much women went through,” she then said.

Dianne gradually worked on rebuilding her strength, starting with walking before introducing weights and Pilates. Eventually, she was reassured that her body would cope with dancing again.

Read more: Strictly 2026 fans ‘gutted’ over treatment of new pro dancers during launch show: ‘What’s the point?’

Strictly continues next Saturday (September 26) from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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