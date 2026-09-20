Strictly fans go wild as Kai Widdrington debuts new look: ‘Blimey!’

Strictly fans went wild over Kai Widdrington’s new look during last night’s launch show (Saturday, September 19).

The professional dancer, 31, returned to the ballroom for his sixth series and was paired with Australian singer Delta Goodrem.

Kai debuted a new look (Credit: BBC)

Kai Widdrington’s new look sends Strictly fans wild

There was plenty for viewers to talk about during the launch show, but Kai’s new look quickly caught their attention.

The dancer, who first joined the hit BBC programme in 2021, has switched up his usual style and is now sporting curly hair.

Kai is more commonly seen with shorter hair slicked back, making the change particularly noticeable to fans watching at home.

Taking to X, viewers were quick to share their thoughts on the new look.

“KAI WITH THE CURLS [hot emojis] lord have mercy,” one fan gushed. “KAI LOOKS SO GOOD WITH THE CURLS,” another wrote.

“Kai #curlyhair #blimey,” a third said.

Another fan shared a picture comparing Kai’s new curls with an older picture of the dancer.

“A moment for Kai’s glow up, please. He looks years younger,” they wrote.

Kai and Delta are a popular pairing (Credit: BBC)

Kai and Delta Goodrem team-up delights fans

Kai’s new look wasn’t the only thing leaving Strictly viewers excited, as his partnership with Australian singer Delta Goodrem also went down a storm.

The pair were matched during last night’s launch, with some fans already tipping them to make it all the way to the final.

“Delta and Kai!!!! What a pairing,” one fan gushed on X.

“Kai & Delta. I’M SHAKING,” another said.

“Kai and Delta are gonna be amazing,” a third wrote.

“Delta can’t half move!! She’s naturally gifted with rhythm; I think her paired with Kai is a force to be reckoned with. I see them in the finals. I’m calling it,” another added.

Lacey and Vito are favourites to win (Credit: BBC)

Lacey Turner tipped to lift the Glitterball Trophy

However, Kai and Delta aren’t the only pairing already attracting predictions from Strictly fans. After Lacey Turner was paired with Vito Coppola during last night’s launch show, viewers were quick to predict that the pair could go on to win the competition in December. “Lacey Turner for the mf win!” one fan tweeted at the time. “MOTHER LACEY SHE’S TAKING THE WHOLE THING,” another wrote. “OUR WINNERS OF SCD 2026 RIGHT HERE! TEAM LITO ALL THE WAY!” a third gushed.

Read more: Strictly fans go wild over Dianne Buswell’s appearance as she returns to the ballroom floor six months after giving birth

Strictly continues next Saturday (September 26) from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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