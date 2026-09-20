Douglas Booth’s famous girlfriends and the stunning actress he married as he leads the cast of The Blame

Douglas Booth is at the heart of ITV’s new police procedural The Blame, with his onscreen chemistry with Michelle Keegan adding another layer of tension to the drama – but away from the cameras, the actor is happily married to his famous wife.

The actor first made his name as a romantic lead in dramas including Great Expectations, and Romeo and Juliet. And it seems good looks run in the family. Douglas worked as a teen model before fronting high-profile ad campaigns for brands like Burberry. Safe to say, this man didn’t fall from the ugly tree. He’s never even seen an ugly tree.

He’s a natural fit for the role of DI Tom Radley in the upcoming crime drama. And, without giving too much away, his character becomes romantically entangled with his colleague DI Emma Crane. But what about Douglas Booth’s life away from The Blame? Who is the wife of Douglas Booth, and which famous women did he date before settling down? Here’s what we know. Douglas Booth and Ellie Bamber pictured together in 2017 (Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock) Who has Douglas Booth dated? Famous girlfriends revealed London-born Douglas Booth, now 34, has had his share of high-profile relationships. Hardly surprising, really.

When he first became famous, Douglas was dating Sian Sidaway. At the time, she was the PR Assistant at Burberry, before going on to become a production assistant during their relationship. After their long-term romance came to an end, Douglas went on to have a string of high-profile romances. He dated Ellie Bamber, a fellow Burberry model and actress, in 2016 after meeting on the set of the film Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. Ellie is famous for her roles in Nocturnal Animals, Les Misérables, The Trial of Christine Keeler, and The Serpent. Douglas has also been linked to The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby, as well as model Alexa Chung. If rumours are to be believed, the actor also hooked up with Miley Cyrus while they were filming LOL. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Douglas Booth (@douglasbooth) Who is Douglas Booth’s wife? Douglas Booth is married to fellow actor Bel Powley, and the couple live together in East London. They began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of the TV series Mary Shelley. Douglas played Percy Bysshee Shelley, while his future wife starred as Claire Clairmont. After dating for several years and keeping their relationship largely private, Douglas proposed to Bel on Primose Hill in July 2021. He then went public with the happy news by sharing a picture with his Instagram followers. Alongside a picture of Bel showing off her diamond ring, he wrote: “Very, VERY happy!” The couple tied the knot on 28 October 2023 at Petersham Nurseries in Richmond, followed by an afterparty at the Institute of Contemporary Arts. They were married under a chuppah made by Booth’s artist sister to honour Powley’s Jewish heritage. A chuppah is a canopy under which a Jewish couple stands during their wedding ceremony. Sharing photos from their wedding day, Douglas said: “The day I married the love of my life. @belpowley I didn’t think it was possible to love you, our family or friends anymore. What a magnificent day filled with so much laughter, love and tears. Thank you to everyone who made it so special. I love you.”

London-born Bel – short for Isobel –is known for her leading roles in M.I.High, Informer, Everything I Know About Love, A Small Light, and Masters of the Air. The now 34-year-old also popped up as Bianca Dyke in several episodes of Benidorm! More recently, she’s played Claire Conway in The Morning Show opposite Jennifer Aniston, and Charlotte Desfriene in Sky thriller Possession. Douglas Booth and wife Bel Powley pictured at The Fashion Awards 2025 (Credit: Cover Images) What is he famous for?

Douglas Booth made a major impression when he portrayed Boy George in the BBC Two film Worried About the Boy, a 2010 biopic about the life of the famous Culture Club singer. Douglas was 18 at the time.

He went on to play Eustace in The Pillars of the Earth, and Pip in the 2011 BBC One adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations. The next year, he appeared opposite Miley Cyrus and Demi Moore in the film LOL. The young actor subsequently portrayed Romeo in Romeo and Juliet, opposite Hailee Steinfeld’s Juliet.

In 2014, Douglas starred in Noah alongside Emma Watson and Russell Crowe, and The Riot Club with Max Irons, Holliday Grainger and Sam Claflin. Other notable roles include Mr Bingley in Pride and Prejudice with Zombies, Red Bill in That Dirty Black Bag, and Cluracan in The Sandman.

Douglas Booth plays DI Tom Radley in The Blame

Former teen heart-throb Douglas Booth takes on the role of DI Tom Radley in ITV crime drama The Blame, where he works alongside Michelle Keegan’s DI Emma Crane.

DI Tom Radley has quickly climbed the ranks at Wakestead, leaving his colleagues jealous of his success. But when Tom and Emma dig deeper into a murder case, his instincts are put to the test. He’s forced to make some tough decisions that challenge his partnership with Emma…

Talking about working with Douglas Booth, Michelle Keegan said: “I’ve always admired his work. He’s an amazing actor. When I found out he was on board, I was so excited. It was lovely because he always had my back. If I was struggling with something, he would just make me feel so comfortable. It was important to establish our relationship because we were partners in the show. In the mornings in the make-up truck, we’d also do quizzes together.”

Sharing his experience of working with Michelle, Douglas added: “My golden moments were getting to work with Michelle. She’s just the absolute best. So very talented and just the most effortless actor. We got to explore their relationship and film quiet, unsaid, nuanced moments, as well as having a laugh tripping over all the ridiculous police jargon! She’s a bright sparkle of a human and wonderful to work with and be around.”

Lead writer and executive producer Megan Gallagher revealed: “Michelle and Douglas are absolutely fantastic together and everything I wanted that relationship to be. It’s the core of everything. If that doesn’t work, nothing works.”

Read more: Michelle Keegan reunites with Harlan Coben and Netflix for new thriller The Woods about a missing girl and a family torn apart

The Blame airs on Sundays and Mondays from September 20, 2026, at 9pm on ITV1. It drops as a boxset on the same day.