Lisa Snowdon has shared sun-soaked bikini pictures from Sri Lanka as reports continue about her relationship with fiancé George Smart.

The presenter, 54, posted the latest snapshots during a break with friends this week. MailOnline reports the trip comes amid claims about her relationship with George Smart, though Lisa has not confirmed a separation.

She posed in a beige two-piece beside an outdoor shower, then relaxed near an infinity pool. Another evening look featured a backless blue dress as the group headed out for dinner. Her update also showed yoga sessions and time spent with friends.

In her caption, Lisa wrote: “The story so far here in Sri Lanka. Birthdays, best friend and a couple of beers thrown in…”

The getaway follows her wellness retreat in Bali, where she practised Pilates and Bikram yoga. Lisa told fans the retreat had helped her emotionally and physically.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Snowdon (@lisa_snowdon)

‘You look amazing!’

Lisa’s followers flooded the comments section with praise. One user wrote: “You are looking so beautiful and relaxed.”

“Gorgeous as always,” another person shared.

“Hotter than the weather,” a third remarked, adding the flame emoji.

“Lisa, you look absolutely beautiful,” a fourth said.

“Fricking heck. You look amazing,” a fifth person added.

Lisa reportedly split from her fiance (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lisa has not confirmed reported split

Lisa has not publicly confirmed any change in her engagement. MailOnline said George had not appeared on her social media since January.

The report also noted that Lisa had not been seen wearing her engagement ring for several weeks. However, neither detail alone confirms that the couple have separated.

Followers had already noticed George’s absence from Lisa’s summer posts. One remarked that George was absent again, while another hoped everything was okay at home.

Lisa and entrepreneur George first dated around 20 years ago. They reconnected in 2014 and became engaged two years later.

Before the latest reports, Lisa had said she was in no hurry to marry.

Read more: Lisa Snowdon, 54, ‘glowing’ as she shows off an insanely toned figure in bikini following weight loss

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