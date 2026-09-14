Lisa Snowdon has shared striking new photos from a group yoga session during her wellness retreat in Bali.

The 54-year-old presenter held a pose on slate set inside a swimming pool while friends joined the session. She posted the images in her latest Instagram holiday album.

Her trip comes amid reports about her relationship with fiancé George Smart, although Lisa has not publicly addressed them. George has not appeared on her social media since January, according to MailOnline.

Some followers had already questioned his absence from other recent posts. Lisa has also been seen without her engagement ring for several weeks.

Lisa recently said she gained three stone during menopause (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lisa Snowdon’s poolside yoga photos

One image showed Lisa holding her balance on a piece of slate set within the pool. Her friends posed alongside her in the pool setting.

Another photograph featured a black crop top and checked skirt. She captioned the collection: “Friends for life”.

Other pictures included cocktails by the pool.

The collection of snapshots arrives after Lisa recently opened up about gaining three stone during menopause.

Her followers were quick to share their praise in the comments section.

“Glowing. Booking my next trip somewhere there,” one user wrote.

“You look amazing,” another person shared.

“Stunning,” a third remarked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Snowdon (@lisa_snowdon)

Lisa says retreat brought connection

Last week, Lisa described the emotional and physical impact of the retreat.

She explained: “Wellness, for me, has never been about perfection. It’s about connection.”

Her version of wellbeing included movement, slower thinking, honest conversations and moments of reflection. She also mentioned tears, beach time and an occasional cold beer.

Lisa thanked yoga teacher Fiona for bringing the group together in Bali. She praised Fiona’s experience and expertise in Pilates and Bikram yoga.

She later declared: “I am feeling stronger mentally and physically and it’s not over yet!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Snowdon (@lisa_snowdon)

Lisa Snowdon reflects on a new chapter at 54

The Bali visit also fits with Lisa’s recent thoughts about turning 54. In an interview with Prima, she described this period as a new chapter.

She said ageing should be viewed more positively, despite the time needed to adjust. Lisa now feels clearer about her own wants and needs.

She also sees midlife as an opportunity to reconnect and make significant changes. While discussing family pressures, she acknowledged that mothers with teenagers may face different demands.

Professionally, Lisa said she would love another major television presenting role. She also revealed that the Strictly Come Dancing hosting job was not offered to her.

Read more: Lisa Snowdon, 53, hailed as she shows off incredible figure in crochet bikini

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