Tommy Fury fires back at ‘vile’ abuse as he apologises to fans for ‘graphic message’

Tommy Fury has spoken out after receiving racist messages which he says appear in his comments every day. The 27-year-old shared one abusive Instagram message, saying he had finally decided to call out the behaviour.

Tommy Fury described the comments as “honestly vile” and called the hostility “forced hate”. His post also warned that thoughtless comments can have serious consequences for other people.

Tommy has hit back (Credit: MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Tommy Fury explains why he shared the message

The latest message appeared on his Instagram account before Tommy placed it on his Story. He apologised for displaying its graphic language, but chose not to conceal the wording.

He explained that similar material reaches him daily. By sharing one example, Tommy exposed the abuse he says regularly fills his comments.

“Some of the stuff people write in my comments is honestly vile,” he said.

“The forced hate is mad! I’ll never understand what makes someone wants to write something like that on someone else’s post; it’s never made sense to me. I notice it’s so much more with sportsmen receiving hate from other men,” he then continued.

“It’s a good job I’m strong minded, and it’s never bothered me but not everyone is the same and a meaningless comment to you might actually have a massive effect on someone. Sorry for the graphic message but I read this stuff on the daily!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy TNT Fury (@tommyfury)

Tyson Fury has discussed anti-Traveller racism

Tommy’s half-brother, Tyson Fury, has previously described racism he experiences because of his Traveller background.

Speaking on This Morning, Tyson said prejudice against Travellers remained accepted in Britain and elsewhere. He recalled signs at pubs, bars and restaurants stating that Travellers were not welcome.

Tyson also described being refused entry at one venue because he was a Traveller. He told staff that he was a world heavyweight champion who represented the country.

He said that explanation did not change the refusal. The former world champion argued that nobody should judge an entire community together.

“I think travellers are the most acceptable form of racism, in Britain and in the world at the moment. It’s still acceptable to be racist towards travellers – nothing ever gets done about it, no one ever says anything it, it’s just accepted. That’s it, it is what it is,” he said.

Tommy has hit out at the racism he endures due to being a Traveller (Credit: Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock)

Tommy Fury warns comments can cause serious harm

Returning to the impact of online abuse, Tommy contrasted his resilience with the risk facing others. He said his strong mindset had helped him handle the messages so far.

However, he made clear that not everyone would respond similarly. He wrote that “a meaningless comment to you might actually have a massive effect on someone”.

That warning was central to Tommy’s decision to make the abuse public. His post asked people to recognise the possible human cost behind a casual online comment.

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