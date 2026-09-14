Spencer Matthews makes sad confession about marriage to Vogue Williams since having fourth baby

Spencer Matthews has revealed he and Vogue Williams feel lonely while sleeping in separate rooms.

Speaking on Jamie Laing’s Newly Parents podcast, Spencer described disrupted sleep and a sharp loss of one-to-one time. The change follows the arrival of their fourth baby, a newborn son named Remy.

Nine days after the birth, Spencer recorded the podcast and discussed their intense adjustment to life with four children. They are also staying in a rental property while work continues on their home. He said the newborn bubble felt disrupted by other pressures around the family.

Vogue and Spencer recently welcomed baby number four (Credit: Brett Cove/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Spencer Matthews says sleeping apart feels fractured

“Vogue and I both in our own ways feel a bit lonely at the moment,” Spencer said. He misses private time with his wife, even when neither person is talking.

“For us both to have broken sleep is unhelpful to the rest of the family flow,” he said.

“We don’t sleep next to each other. I’m out. I’m working. Vogue’s more at home at the moment. I come home in the evening and we might have an hour together,” he then continued. “We’ll eat something and maybe put something on TV, but she’s tired and so am I. So, she goes to bed separately to me.

“I don’t really like sleeping separately to her. We like being next to each other,” he then said. He described the current situation as fractured, saying it can resemble the atmosphere after an argument.

Jamie Laing, who became a father last year, also discussed losing some sense of couplehood. Spencer replied: “Eight years ago we had no kids, now we have four kids.”

He said much of their life now centres on the children, limiting the freedom they previously enjoyed.

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Spencer Matthews details the morning routine

With help from the family’s nanny, Spencer takes charge of the three older children each morning. He makes breakfast and completes the school run while Vogue focuses on feeding Remy. She also tries to recover sleep after managing night feeds.

Although the mornings test his patience, Spencer said Vogue carries the more difficult load. “I would really struggle with having the baby on me all of the time,” he admitted.

The division reflects the constant juggling Spencer believes many modern parents face. He contrasted it with his own childhood, when his father was often away working. He said he and his father still have a strong relationship.

Spencer suggested fathers now participate more directly in feeding, changing and daily care.

Vogue and Spencer are ‘lonely’ at the moment (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Spencer Matthews explains why running matters

Just days after Remy’s birth, Spencer ran The Big Half in London. He said the hobby gives him structure beyond work and family.

“Running completely changed my life. It gives me something outside of work and family to strive towards and chip away at,” he said.

Spencer linked that routine to a stronger sense of purpose after feeling lost during parts of adulthood. He also spoke about the satisfaction of feeling proud after completing a goal.

The comments show why running remains important while home life is especially demanding. At home, Spencer presented sleeping separately as a practical choice designed to reduce disruption. Still, he made clear that both parents miss time together.

Read more: ‘Proud’ Spencer Matthews announces big marathon news as he admits ‘this was harder than expected’ after birth of fourth baby

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