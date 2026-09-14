Molly-Mae Hague has revealed daughter Bambi has started prep school within her nursery.

She shared the milestone in her latest YouTube vlog.

The step follows months of uncertainty over whether Bambi should attend school or be taught at home.

Molly-Mae explained that the nursery calls its older room prep school. This is therefore a nursery room change, rather than the start of formal school.

Molly-Mae Hague revealed Bambi has started prep school (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

Molly-Mae explains Bambi’s prep school milestone

The three-year-old moved into a new room before beginning formal school next September. Her return also brought a small uniform dilemma.

Molly-Mae said Bambi’s friends were wearing one, although the clothing was optional. Bambi told her mother she did not want to wear it.

Tommy Fury was struck by how grown-up the children looked. Molly recalled him saying: “It just feels too grown up. Like she’s a baby.”

Molly-Mae’s answer was simple: “She’s not a baby.”

Even so, Molly-Mae spoke warmly about Tommy’s instinct to baby their daughter. She said children are little for only a short time, making that protectiveness understandable.

Molly-Mae also clarified the label, saying it applies “because she’s moved up a room”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury’s education disagreement

Tommy and Molly-Mae have previously disagreed over how their daughter should be educated. Their differing positions were discussed on At Home With The Furys.

Tommy has linked his earlier outlook to his traditional Traveller upbringing. He also stressed the importance of family and mixing with other children.

At that point, he had considered Bambi not attending school. Molly-Mae took a firmer position.

She said a full education was not open to negotiation. Molly-Mae also noted that she had attended the normal school system herself.

The disagreement highlighted their different childhoods and priorities. Their later discussions became more nuanced than a simple yes-or-no choice.

Molly-Mae is now a mother to two children (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

Molly-Mae weighs Bambi’s future schooling

In March, Molly-Mae said they remained undecided about schooling. She and Tommy had visited a prospective school but still felt uncertain.

Molly-Mae feared Bambi could lose her individuality within a conventional system. She also described the five-day weekly commitment as frightening because they are highly protective.

The couple’s protectiveness was central to those concerns. Molly-Mae said a Catholic school could appeal if Bambi thrived there.

Home-schooling also remained under consideration. Religion formed part of the decision, according to Molly-Mae.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague fans predict ‘secret wedding’ with Tommy Fury in glowing update

However, she rejected linking her position simply to Tommy’s Traveller heritage. Her newest update follows their earlier discussions about Bambi’s education.

Molly-Mae also referred to Bambi starting formal school next September. The prep-school milestone marks the latest step before that planned start.

The couple also welcomed their son, Midas, in June.

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