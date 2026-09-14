Lucy Watson has revealed her newborn baby’s name, choosing Blair for her second child.

The Made In Chelsea star shared the update on Instagram on Sunday. Several pictures showed her daughter sleeping on Lucy’s chest in a white babygrow.

Her caption read simply: “Blair”, followed by a red rose emoji.

The reveal came days after Lucy and husband James Dunmore announced their daughter’s arrival. Hospital pictures included the couple, their newborn and their young son, Willoughby James.

In an earlier post, they celebrated becoming a family of four.

Lucy’s second pregnancy announcement arrived in April, with an ultrasound image and pregnancy test. The couple later revealed they were expecting a girl through photographs from a family holiday earlier this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Watson (@lucywatson)

Lucy Watson’s baby name sparks Gossip Girl comparisons

Followers quickly connected Blair’s name with Blair Waldorf, a character from Gossip Girl.

One comment read: “Ohhhh like Blair Waldorf.”

“Omg like Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl and you remind me of her !!! How lovely x,” another person shared.

Meanwhile, others praised the name in general, writing: “Such a beautiful name! Congratulations to you all.”

“Oh my goodness the most perfect name,” another wrote.

In the post, Lucy did not reveal any inspiration behind the name. The Gossip Girl comparisons instead came from followers reacting beneath the pictures.

Lucy and James welcomed their second child last week (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lucy and James’s family story

Lucy, 35, and James first started dating in 2015 after meeting on Made In Chelsea. Their developing relationship appeared on the E4 reality series.

The pair left the programme in 2016, then moved in together during the following year. Lucy announced at the time that they had bought their first home together.

They married in 2021 and welcomed Willoughby in 2024. His arrival followed several years of fertility struggles, which Lucy has discussed publicly.

Earlier this year, she spoke about trying to conceive Willoughby on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast. She admitted the length of the process surprised her.

“I found out that, on average, it takes a couple a year to get pregnant. And there was me thinking, ‘Two or three months, it will happen.’ When you’re trying, every month feels like a year.”

She added that friends around her had experienced both easier journeys and fertility difficulties.

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