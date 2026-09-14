Helen Flanagan teases she will be selling her underwear as she ‘figures out a way to pay for solicitor fees’

Helen Flanagan has joked that she may sell her knickers to cover solicitor fees.

The former Coronation Street star shared the playful Instagram clip yesterday (Sept 13). Her post comes amid reported money worries and tensions with ex-partner Scott Sinclair.

The 36-year-old turns lingerie, an envelope and a Post Office visit into a cheeky gag about legal costs. The ending suggests she has sent the underwear to a fan.

Writing across the video, Helen joked: “When you have to figure out a way to pay for solicitor fees.”

That playful line puts a light spin on financial pressures which have followed her family move.

The update follows her move from the family home, which reports say Scott recently sold, forcing Helen and her three children to downsize.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

Helen Flanagan’s earnings and recent money moves

The actress still has several established sources of income.

In June, The Sun reported that she had earned a six-figure sum during the previous year. Her work includes paid brand partnerships with retailers such as Ann Summers.

She also continues to act, including stage appearances in pantomimes. Those earnings sit alongside several recent attempts to raise money directly.

Last month, Helen reportedly charged £60 for signed photographs at an event.

Earlier in 2026, she used Instagram to advertise furniture before moving home. Her listings included bedside tables, living-room pieces and a sofa that had cost £15,000.

Helen offered the sofa for just under £4,000. The Instagram listings formed part of her preparations to move with her children.

The latest underwear joke draws on the same financial theme. However, Helen delivered her new message through a deliberately playful social-media setup.

Helen recently moved out of her family home (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen discussed earlier financial strain in court

Helen had spoken publicly about money before the Instagram joke.

During a court case in early 2025, she discussed the financial impact of losing her driving licence. She said life without a licence would prove difficult to afford.

The case resulted in a driving ban.

That episode placed her money concerns in a practical context rather than the playful tone of her new video.

Read more: Helen Flanagan’s followers demand OnlyFans career as she goes braless and unbuttons her jeans in racy snap

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