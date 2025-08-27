TV star Lisa Snowdon received heaps of praise from her followers after she shared a video of herself wearing a bikini on holiday.

The 53-year-old former model, who regularly presents on This Morning, is currently taking time out in Ibiza and has been documenting her trip with fans.

Lisa is currently in Ibiza (Credit: Instagram)

Lisa Snowdon stuns in crochet bikini

In an Instagram post shared 17 hours ago (August 26), Lisa shared a video clip of herself in front of a stunning sunset, palm trees and the sea.

While donning a pair of black sunglasses, Lisa soaked up the warm weather in a multicoloured crochet bikini.

The former Britain’s Next Top Model host opted for numerous necklaces, gold bracelets and a ring to complete her look.

Lisa showed off her incredible figure as she was captured strutting and posing in the exotic location. She gave her followers a glimpse of the bikini from various angles while walking barefoot.

For her caption, Lisa kept it short and sweet, adding the palm tree and light blue heart emoji. Over the top of the clip, Lisa used Klangkarussell’s Let Me Come To Life.

Fans praised Lisa’s bikini look in the comments section (Credit: Instagram)

‘I need your bod!’

Lisa’s followers rushed to the comments section to obsess over how amazing she looked.

“You have the most incredible figure,” one user wrote.

“Blimey and wow. Love the bikini,” another person shared.

“I mean for goodness sake. If I looked like this I’d wear the bikini to the school run,” a third remarked.

“Another holiday!!! Well jel – at least I’m retiring next month and going to live in Italy! I just need your bod!” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, another fan joked: “Oh for goodness sake, my husband wants to know why I’m replaying this song over and over.”

When asked where the colourful bikini was from, Lisa said: “It’s soooo old, I always save my bikinis as my weight fluctuates- this one is from @kiini x.”

