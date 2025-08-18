Lisa Snowdon, 53, hits back at fans as she goes topless to show off ‘healing’ regime

Lisa Snowdon has clapped back after the the This Morning star went topless to show off her health regime.

The TV presenter and model has been leaving fans swooning for years thanks to her stunning looks and top-notch fashion knowledge.

And on Saturday (August 16) Lisa gave fans a look inside how she looks so good aged 53.

The presenter gave fans an eyeful as she stripped off (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Snowdon shows off her wellness regime

Taking to her Instagram, ageless beauty Lisa shared a video montage of her “wellness” routine.

In the clips, she could be seen taking supplements and working out at the gym. She also showed off some delicious healthy food that she has been eating recently.

And at one point, the model stripped off to nothing but her black underwear. Lying down what appears to be a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, Lisa covered her modesty with her hands.

Lisa captioned the post: “Good habits…. Some call it bio hacking, I call it life hacking- What do you do? What are your nonnegotiables in life? #life #living #biohacking #hormones #goodgut #sleeping #wellness #selfcare #hbot #oxygen #healing #metime #menopause #over50 #wellnesswoman #thisis53 #healthyageing #proaging.”

Lisa Snowdon fires back

And while fans were left gushing over the video, some of her followers took issue over her promoting ‘unaffordable’ treatments.

One person wrote: “All these new fabulous machines you’re going on all pd by the companies for advertising is great for you but not everyone can afford these treats not in your advertising world.”

Lisa then replied and clarified: “I can’t afford them either. I buy courses and use them when I can.”

Another also wrote: “Love @lisa_snowdon but please remember a lot of these supplements therapies are paid partnerships & for most of us this isn’t realistic. Nonetheless I still love an insight ! Keep pushing ladies we’ve got this.”

Lisa responded: “I pay for my treatments, and my supplements- I buy courses and have subscriptions/ thanks x.”

