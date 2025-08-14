This Morning star Lisa Snowdon, 53, announced some surprise baby news on the show today (August 14), as she revealed an ITV colleague had welcomed her second baby.

Lisa – who joined hosts Craig Doyle and Emma Willis on the show – was delivering a supermarket fashion segment when she broke off to share the news of the new arrival.

And, as a picture of the newborn flashed up on screen, the trio were left cooing…

Lisa Snowdon was over the moon to share her colleague’s news (Credit: ITV)

This Morning baby news delivered by Lisa Snowdon

Lisa Snowdon was on the show to lead a supermarket fashion segment. However, before handing back to Craig and Emma, she had some rather exciting news to share.

She was literally one month old yesterday and she’s a little sister to gorgeous Teddy.

The model revealed that This Morning fashion producer Sarah Barlow had welcomed her second baby, a little girl named Daisy.

Lisa shared: “In other fashion news, I just want to say a big congratulations to our gorgeous fashion producer Sarah and her husband Chris. They’ve just welcomed a new little baby into their lives. She was literally one month old yesterday and she’s a little sister to gorgeous Teddy.

“So congratulations Sarah and Chris. We love you and miss you!” said Lisa.

Craig Doyle and Emma Willis cooed as the picture of Daisy appeared on screen (Credit: ITV)

A snap of the newborn then appeared on screen, as Craig and Emma also shared their congratulations. “Awwwww,” said the trio in unison.

“She’s lovely,” said Craig. “Congratulations,” said Emma.

‘Little Daisy is a beaut’

As well as the snap shared on screen, Sarah has been uploading pictures of Daisy and Teddy to her social media.

Lisa is one of a handful of This Morning stars who’ve offered congratulations.

On the baby announcement, Lisa commented: “Huge huge love and congratulations darling. Little Daisy is a beaut – the photo of Teddy and her.”

Dr Zoe Williams, meanwhile, posted: “Congrats Sarah.”

Lisa on not having children

Lisa has previously said that she’s “come to terms” with not having children.

The star, who is engaged to fiancé George Smart, started the menopause when she was 41. As a result, the star and her partner were faced with the possibility of not having biological children.

She has said: “We’d discussed it in the past, but hadn’t started trying, so I knew we’d have to explore other options in the future if we did want to become parents. George was brilliant about it and told me we could look into alternative ways in the future. It was a lot to come to terms with.”

