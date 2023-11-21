Lisa Snowdon admits ‘marriage wouldn’t change anything’ but ‘might go for it’ with fiancé George Smart

This Morning fashionista Lisa Snowdon has been engaged to fiancé George Smart since 2017 and has now teased that a wedding might finally happen.

The 51-year-old beauty was previously due to marry George in 2020 but had to cancel their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She told New magazine at the time: “We don’t need to have that certificate to say we are officially married. We already feel like we are married, so I’m not in any kind of hurry.”

And, while she doesn’t appear to have entirely changed her mindset, she has hinted she might walk down the aisle if she just happens to be on holiday and gets caught up in the romance of the moment.

Lisa and George previously had to cancel their wedding due to Covid (Credit: Cover Images)

Lisa Snowdon drops marriage bombshell

Speaking to Closer, Lisa revealed: “It’s not that we don’t want to, we just haven’t got the energy to do it. I’ve got the ring, we’ve got the commitment. I don’t think it would change anything, except I could call him my husband rather than my fiancé.”

However, she added: “But if we’re in a country and we’re like: ‘The church is free and we can get married tomorrow,’ we might go for it!”

Lisa has spoken broadly about her and George’s shared love of travel.

She told OK! earlier this year: “For my 50th he took me to Reykjavik in Iceland. George and I have been to Japan a few times together. We went years ago and ate blowfish sperm.”

With taste like that, we dread to think what would be on the wedding breakfast menu!

Lisa was in a high-profile relationship with George Clooney (Credit: Cover Images)

Lisa Snowdon’s relationship with George Clooney

Lisa’s love life regularly makes headlines, thanks to her previous high-profile relationship with George Clooney. The pair met in 2000 and remained in an on-off relationship for five years.

Lisa met George Smart at V Festival in 2002 and had a “hot fling” before their lives went in different directions. Years later, a mutual friend reunited them and George took Lisa out for dinner.

She has previously said they “just chatted and laughed for hours” on that date. After a whirlwind first year together, George proposed to Lisa around Christmas in 2016. She told The Sun at the time: “George is a really lovely man. He’s selfless, honest, kind, wise, calm and thoughtful.”

Would you like to see Lisa marry? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.