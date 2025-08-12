This Morning star Nick Ferrari has revealed live on air that he has officially tied the knot to partner Clare Goodwin in a gorgeous wedding. And then headed straight to work a few days later!

Earlier this year, LBC broadcaster Nick Ferrari announced he was engaged to his long-term partner Clare Goodwin after 10 years. Since then, he has been giving little updates on the big day.

Before Clare, Nick was married to Sandra Phylis Conolly. And the former couple share two sons together. But it seems Nick is convinced that Clare is the one. The pair tied the knot on Saturday afternoon (August 9), and he revealed the happy news on This Morning today.

Nick was already back to work today (Credit: ITV)

Nick Ferrari makes ‘betting joke’ about wedding

Nick and Clare first met at Global Radio, where Clare is Head of Branded Content for Heart, Smooth, LBC and Gold.

As for how the pair got engaged, Nick really showcased his fun side. He has previously admitted he would keep Clare guessing about when he would pop the big question.

And he even got down on one knee in a homeware store. But instead of giving Clare a ring, he asked her for a screwdriver, before picking up a jubilee clip as a temporary engagement ring. But the next morning, the couple headed to get a proper ring.

After tying the knot at the weekend, Nick referenced his previous marriage, and made it clear he thinks this is the one.

According to LBC, Nick joked: “This is the one that’s going to work. That’s why I put £10 on at the bookies!”

Nick and Clare have been together for 10 years (Credit: ITV)

Nick and Clare’s celebrations

While we don’t know much about Nick and Clare’s wedding yet as neither have shared any snaps publicly, This Morning showed a gorgeous photo of the couple.

LBC reported that the couple had their wedding at the Old Marylebone Town Hall on Saturday afternoon (August 10). And it seems the guest list was for close family only – something which Alison Hammond was previously shocked by.

Then, after the ceremony, everyone headed to Nick’s South East London home for some food in the garden. And, as Nick revealed on This Morning, the weather was perfect for the big day.

On today’s show (August 12), this week’s presenter Andi Peters, welcomed Nick as the “newlywed”. And asked him if the big day was “wonderful”.

Nick replied: “It was. The weather smiled on us.” When a picture then flashed on the screen, Nick gave a bit of a backstory.

He revealed: “There we are. A picture chosen by my bride. I’m startled because I’m being heckled, but I’m not going to argue.”

That’s when Andi noticed that the shirt Nick was wearing in the photo is quite similar to the one he wore on air today. And when he noted it, Nick joked it was the same.

Nick said: “It certainly is the same suit. Yes, I haven’t been home yet.”

With the wedding just days ago, Andi joked: “And it’s straight back. Back to work. She’s got you working straight away.”

But Nick joked back: “Well, I’ve got to pay for that frock.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

