Fans of This Morning were left divided after Andi Peters hosted today’s (August 11) show.

For Monday’s episode, Andi, 55, was joined by co-presenter Emma Willis, 49. The pair are currently stepping in all week as regular hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard while they enjoy a summer break.

Last week, Emma appeared on the show alongside comedian Joel Dommett. Fans were divided over Joel hosting, and it seems they are too about Andi…

Andi and Emma are presenting This Morning this week (Credit: ITV)

Andi Peters on This Morning

“Irritating/over the top Andi Peters.. time to switch over,” one user wrote on X.

“Andi this week!” another person shared, adding a GIF of Judge Judy looking disappointed.

“Only one person loves Andi Peters more than Andi Peters. Andi Peters. Guy is such a twonk,” a third remarked.

“I wish Andi would shut the [bleep] up. He’s like an over excited child,” a fourth said.

“Andi Peters’ presenting skills haven’t improved much since his days in the broom cupboard,” a fifth viewer insisted.

Viewers were divided by Andi presenting (Credit: ITV)

‘I love Andi and Emma together’

However, not everyone is turned off by Andi’s presenting skills, as many expressed they were happy to see him on their screens.

“I love Andi Peters!” one user wrote, adding the crying with laughter emoji.

“How I love Andi Peters and Emma Willis together. They seem to be having real fun #ThisMorning,” another insisted.

Andi, who has been pursuing a career in television since the late 1980s, began as a children’s presenter. A viewer who has followed his career wrote: “He hasn’t aged since I used to watch him on kids’ TV.”

This isn’t the first time Andi’s energetic presenting has made headlines. In April, while hosting alongside former Big Brother winner Josie Gibson, he was accused by viewers of shouting on the show instead of talking.

