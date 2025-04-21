This Morning host Andi Peters has come under fire by angry viewers as he hosted the latest show.

The ITV show returned to screens on Monday (April 21) for an Easter Monday special – with Andi and Josie Gibson at the helm.

On the show, the pair chatted to Will Best about all the latest Celebrity Big Brother drama, while also remembering the Pope who recently died.

But it’s fair to say it was Andi that got plenty of people talking…

Andi Peters hosts This Morning

On This Morning today (April 21), Andi and Josie were back on presenting duties, taking the reign of the beloved ITV programme.

Last week, Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond and Sian Welby hosted the show during the Easter break. However, this week, it was Andi and Josie’s turn.

And during Monday’s episode (April 21), fans couldn’t help but become distracted by Andi, as they called him out for “shouting” throughout the instalment.

This Morning viewers beg Andi to ‘stop shouting’

On X, one person fumed: “Can Andi talk instead of shouting?”

Someone else added: “Andi has seriously given me headache today.” A third then wrote: “Can Andi stop shouting!”

Echoing their thoughts, another chimed in: “Andi Peters seems to think he’s doing a gig at Live at the Apollo.”

However, other viewers were happy to see Andi back on their screens.

“I love Craig and Josie together they work well together. I like Andi too,” said one person. Someone else gushed: “Yay Andi.”

This Morning’s tribute

In other This Morning news, last week Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond paid tribute to co-star Matthew Lock, 18 months on from his death at the age of 19.

Matthew’s parents, Richard and Christine, appeared on the show today (April 17). The couple lost their son in September 2023, when he took his own life.

They explained that Matthew’s ADHD made him impulsive, which they believe led to his suicide. Ahead of his death, he had also struggled with addiction – again, something they believe was triggered by his ADHD. He had been diagnosed a year before his death.

