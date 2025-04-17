This Morning hosts Dermot and Alison pay tribute to Matthew Lock following his tragic death as viewers ‘sobbing’

This Morning presenters Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond paid tribute to co-star Matthew Lock today, 18 months on from his death at the age of 19.

Matthew’s parents, Richard and Christine, appeared on the show today (April 17). The couple lost their son in September 2023, when he took his own life.

They explained that Matthew’s ADHD made him impulsive, which they believe led to his suicide. Ahead of his death, he had also struggled with addiction – again, something they believe was triggered by his ADHD. He had been diagnosed a year before his death.

Matthew Lock took his own life in 2023 (Credit: ITV)

This Morning hosts meet parents of Matthew Lock

Speaking to Alison and Dermot, Richard and Christine revealed they’ve been campaigning for ADHD-related addiction and suicide risk to be added to the NHS website. They have also launched a charity in his name – The Matthew Lock ADHD Charity. It’s a place where information about ADHD and mental health is readily available online.

Introducing the segment, Dermot said: “Matthew first appeared on the show back in 2020 and charmed the pants off us with his enthusiasm and lovely attitude, so we often had him review everything from vacuum cleaners to phone cases.”

He was a breath of fresh air.

This Morning presenter Alison continued: “However, just over a year ago, Matthew tragically took his own life. His parents, Richard and Christine, have since been campaigning to raise awareness of ADHD and the increased suicide risk that comes with that.”

Christine and Richard Lock appeared on This Morning to speak about the charity they’ve set up in memory of their son (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to his parents, Dermot praised Matthew’s passion and enthusiasm, saying: “He had funny bones, he was kind and he was caring. We didn’t get to meet him an awful lot, we only met him a few times. But he was a breath of fresh air when he came into the studio.”

Christine told the hosts that her son loved appearing on This Morning. But sadly, in September 2023, Matthew was found dead at his home.

Matthew Lock’s cause of death

An inquest into the tragedy confirmed that Matthew died by suicide.

He had struggled with alcohol and the drug ketamine in the year before his death. The post mortem revealed he had alcohol and ketamine in his system before he took his own life.

Dermot and Alison shared their memories of Matthew (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

This Morning viewers were left in tears today, after Matthew’s parents appeared on the show.

“I thoroughly enjoyed Matthew’s contribution to the show. So brave of his parents to talk about this today. Love and prayers to you both,” said one.

Another added: “Poor young man. These parents are still struggling, you can hear it in their voices.” “Rest in peace Matthew and sending them much love,” said another.

“So brave to come on and discuss this important issue,” said another. “I’m actually sobbing,” another viewer then said.

“Understandably his dad still sounds distraught. My worst nightmare as a parent. RIP Matthew Lock,” another added.

“I knew he had died, but didn’t know the poor lad had taken his own life, so sad, poor lad,” another concluded.

