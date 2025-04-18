This Morning fans demand show needs a ‘revamp’ after man claims plants can sing: ‘What am I watching?’

Viewers of This Morning today (Friday April 18) called for the ITV series to be overhauled following an odd segment with a man who claims plants can sing.

Hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond interviewed DJ Joey, who prefers to mix greenery on decks, rather than with compost.

But amid some confusion on social media concerning the horticulturist’s approach to making music, others watching at home seemed frustrated by the decision to air wacky segments on This Morning.

Hosts Dermot and Alison appear perplexed as they chat with Joey (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

“Everything is designed to induce you into a connection with nature,” Joey suggested as he performed during the segment.

As Dermot bobbed his head along to the beat being played, Joey added: “These are healing frequencies, as well.”

“Everything you’re hearing now is being completely controlled by the plants,” he explained about the demonstration.

Alison was left open-mouthed by the notes she heard, while Dermot enquired as to which specific plant was on lead vocals.

“Is one louder than other one?” the co-host also asked in a deadpan manner.

“Le’s have a listen and just feel the energy,” Alison chipped in.

Can plants ‘sing’? (Credit: ITV)

How fans reacted

Unimpressed observers, however, didn’t have much patience for the claims about melodic vegetation.

One viewer moaned on X: “This Morning has completely lost its way I think. Yesterday we saw a lady who said she’s married to some river. And now there’s some guy on who thinks plants can sing.”

They went on: “A revamp of this show, including presenters, is required urgently!”

A revamp of this show is required urgently!

Similarly, another bored fan echoed those thoughts: “Yesterday a woman who married a river. Now a man who claims plants can sing. Just… NO! Enough already. Lock the doors and throw away the key #ThisMorning.”

Meanwhile, a third begged: “Someone please wake me up and tell me I’m not listening to plants playing effing music #ThisMorning.”

Additionally, a fourth pondered: “What am I watching? How do they keep a straight face? #ThisMorning.”

Could DJ Joey pop up on BGT next? (Credit: ITV)

‘He will be on Britain’s Got Talent next year’

Elsewhere on social media, others took a more light-hearted view and poked fun at what was playing out on screen.

Referring to another famous green-fingered public figure, one X user asked: “Is he friends with King Charles? #ThisMorning.”

“DJing a plant… a singing plant… He will be on Britain’s Got Talent next year #ThisMorning,” posted someone else.

Furthermore, yet another joked: “#ThisMorning I chopped a cabbage up last night and it played the 1812 Overture to me.”

This Morning returns to ITV1 on Monday, April 21, at 10am.

