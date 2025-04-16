Fans of This Morning were left fuming after hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond interviewed a convicted criminal.

During Wednesday’s show (April 16), Dermot and Alison sat down with Lee Wenham, who could have been a part of one of the biggest diamond heists in history if he and his gang had succeeded in their mission.

Now, in a new Guy Ritchie Netflix series titled The Diamond Heist, Lee’s story is being told.

Lee Wenham appeared on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What is The Diamond Heist about?

In 2000, Lee, alongside a group of south-east London criminals, attempted to steal diamonds worth £350 million at the Millennium Dome, now known as The O2. Their mission required a JCB digger and a speedboat.

While they planned to escape down the Thames, the Flying Squad was watching their every move, and they got caught.

Lee pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and was sentenced to four years in jail. He was also sentenced to nine years after pleading guilty to a separate attempted robbery offence in July 2000.

This Morning interview sparks backlash

While appearing on This Morning alongside his daughter, Beth, Lee said it was the first time he was talking about the scandal in 25 years.

For the Netflix documentary, Lee revealed he was approached by someone on Facebook and admitted he felt “dubius” about doing it.

You name it, we’ve done it.

Since coming out of prison, he said he hadn’t spoken to any of the other guys who were sent down. As the interview continued, Alison asked Lee to discuss his history of participating in crimes. “Was you a naughty boy?” she playfully questioned, while Lee smiled and replied: “Yes.”

Explaining he came from a “gypsy family”, Lee stated he had been surrounded by crime his whole life. “You name it, we’ve done it,” he said.

He continued: “Cash points, stealing tractors, all sorts of stuff really.” While laughing, Lee said the first time he got caught was in 2000 when attempting to steal the diamonds.

Beth was five when Lee attempted to steal the diamonds (Credit: ITV)

‘I regret not getting the money’

His daughter was only five years old when it happened, sharing that she knew nothing about it and didn’t question it. “I was just getting presents,” she said while laughing it off. At the time, Lee kept bringing his daughter with him to the Millennium Dome as a decoy.

Alison told Lee he looked “uncomfortable” talking about the situation, to which Lee said he was, as he didn’t want everyone to know what he had been up to. However, he has since moved on from his criminal past, sharing that he has his own landscaping company and nine grandchildren.

A father to two daughters, he admitted it was difficult for him to be behind bars while they were growing up. That said, when Dermot asked what his “biggest regret” was, Lee bluntly responded: “Not getting the money!”

He laughed as Dermot looked unimpressed and asked again: “Really? Do you not regret doing it?” Lee pushed back and said: “No, no I don’t. Not at all.”

Alison, who was fascinated by Lee’s story, then asked Lee to offer any advice for anyone who might be considering committing a crime. Responsibly, Lee advised them not to attempt to.

Alison and Dermot’s interview was described as ‘awkward’ (Credit: ITV)

‘Switched off’

The interview certainly didn’t go unnoticed by viewers who blasted the show and hosts for “glorifying” criminality.

“Smug criminal chuffed to be on #thismorning – switched over,” one user wrote on X. “Absolute disgrace on ITV this morning. Glorifying criminals. Switch off and over. Disgusting,” another person shared.

“Alison asking him to give advice?” a third remarked. “Maybe the producers should check if he wants to talk about it first, dreadful interview,” a fourth said.

“Why is Alison glamourising this?” a fifth viewer asked. “Daughter looks so proud of her criminal dad. Imagine glorifying prison time and being a career criminal! Can’t believe we give people like this airtime,” a sixth person said.

“Why are they making a hero out of this thief??” another expressed. “Biggest regret? “Not getting the money” FS,” an annoyed viewer shared.

