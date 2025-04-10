This Morning viewers were left shocked by an advice expert’s behaviour during a viewer call in on today’s show (Thursday, April 10).

Psychotherapist Philippa Perry was on to help viewers with their friendship problems – but she didn’t exactly mince her words…

Phillipa was on the show (Credit: ITV)

Advice expert on This Morning today

On today’s This Morning, Sian Welby and Dermot O’Leary welcomed author and psychotherapist Phillipa Perry onto the show.

Phillipa sat down with the duo to listen to some viewers’ friendship issues and to give some much-needed advice.

The first caller explained that her friend’s constant negativity was starting to feel “draining” and making her want to spend less time with her.

However, Phillipa didn’t immediately sympathise. “So, there’s no way you can enjoy her negativity, is there?” she asked.

“Because sometimes, if we accept how someone is, rather than push back and fight back, then we’re using less energy,” she continued. She then advised that the caller “lean in” to her friend’s negativity a “bit more”. She explained that if she does this, she won’t find it so “irksome”.

Dermot and Sian hosted the call-in (Credit: ITV)

Phillipa Perry talks to This Morning viewers in a call in

The next caller explained that her friend has changed since she [the caller] has had a baby. She explained that her best friend of 15 years has become distant and only ever wants to see her on her own, not with her daughter.

“What’s changed here, ‘Jessica’, is not your friend; it’s you,” Phillipa said. “Because you’ve had the most massive change in your life – you’ve become a mother. And that is a part of you – and I hate to say it – that your friend is not interested in,” she then continued.

She then advised the caller not to worry about it and described the friendship as being “on hold for a while”.

“He cannot share your enthusiasm for parenthood,” she then added.

“It’s a bit like if a friend suddenly becomes keen on football, and you can’t bear the football,” Phillipa continued.

When Sian asked if it was a bit “selfish” of her friend to behave like that, Phillipa replied saying: “You feel what you feel, though. Even if it is a selfish feeling. He’s just not interested.”

Viewers were loving Phillipa’s honesty (Credit: ITV)

Viewers stunned at ‘brutal’ answers

Fans of the show were slightly taken aback by how honest and straight-talking some of Phillipa’s answers were.

“Brutal! It’s you!” one viewer tweeted on X.

“Love this woman, she’s telling them straight,” another said.

“This woman is brutal,” a third wrote.

“This ‘advice guru’ gives no [bleeps],” another remarked.

“I was enjoying that. I hate how the interesting phone-ins are always short,” a fifth added.

