Today (Monday, April 21) saw the GMB team interrupt Lorraine to announce the death of Pope Francis.

The Pope passed away earlier this morning at the age of 88, it was announced.

Richard and Ranvir reported on the news (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine interrupted to announce the death of the Pope

Today’s edition of Lorraine was hosted by Christine Lampard. However, she only managed to host around 20 minutes of the programme before some breaking news interrupted her.

Christine was speaking to The Traitors winner Harry Clark about his new show, Pilgrimage. However, some breaking news forced the show briefly off air.

The 46-year-old was forced to cut Harry off to inform viewers that Pope Francis has died at the age of 88.

Good Morning Britain – hosted by Ranvir Singh and Richard Madeley – then took over to report further on the news.

Pope Francis has died (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Death of Pope Francis

Richard and Ranvir then read out the statement issued by the Vatican following the death of the Pope.

Francis, born in 1936, was made Pope in 2013.

“At 7.35am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father,” the statement read. “His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church,” it then continued.

His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.

“He taught us to live the values ​​of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised,” it it then read.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God,” it then added.

The pope had been battling several health issues recently. He was admitted to Gemelli hospital in Rome for bronchitis treatment in February.

His death comes just hours after he blessed crowds on Easter Sunday.

After ten minutes of reporting on the Pope’s death and his legacy, the show then returned to Christine. She then continued the programme as normal.

There has been an outpouring of love on social media (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Tributes pour in

Tributes for the late Pope have poured in on social media this morning.

“A great Pope he has been. He served with great humility. May he rest in God’s Perfect Peace,” one person tweeted.

“Heartbroken over Pope Francis’ passing. His love and wisdom inspired millions. Rest in peace, Holy Father,” another then said.

“He was a very good man. May his soul rest in peace,” a third then wrote.

Read more: Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley reveals heartbreaking death of ‘close friend’

Leave your tributes on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.