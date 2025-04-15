Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley broke some heartbreaking news during an interview on the show today (Tuesday, April 15).

The presenter, 68, opened up about a sad loss he’s experienced recently during a chat with Emmerdale star Tony Audenshaw.

Richard Madeley talks to Tony Audenshaw on Good Morning Britain today

During today’s edition of GMB, Richard and Charlotte Hawkins spoke to Tony ahead of the London Marathon next month.

Tony will be raising money for Pancreatic Cancer UK following the death of his wife, Ruth, from the disease back in 2017.

Ruth was just 43 years old when she died, following a 16-month battle with the disease.

During the interview, Richard opened up about how he’d lost a friend to the disease quite recently.

Richard’s heartbreaking confession on Good Morning Britain today

“I mean, I have to tell you. Personally, I’ve lost a very, very close friend to it just a few months ago, and another very, very close friend has just been diagnosed with it,” he said.

“You’re right. All cancers are awful, but pancreatic cancer is especially aggressive, isn’t it?,” he then added.

Tony agreed, highlighting how important funding for research into pancreatic cancer is.

“Yeah. For a long time, this has been underfunded. It is something that Ruth was upset and angry about that this cancer had been so underfunded,” he said. “We need money to go into research, and this breath test is really going to make a massive difference if it goes ahead.”

Tony to complete Ruth’s final wish

Before she died, Ruth left Tony a message asking that if he ever ran the London Marathon again, would he run it for Pancreatic Cancer Research UK.

“She left all her friends and family a card to read after she died, and in it she said: ‘If you run London again, will you do it for pancreatic cancer?” Tony said earlier this year.

“She also then added something like: ‘No pressure, if you don’t fancy it, don’t’ – which is very Ruth,” he then added.

Eight years after her death, the actor is fulfilling his promise to her.

The star will run the marathon on Sunday, April 27 – what would have been his and Ruth’s 24th wedding anniversary.

