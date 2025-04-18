This Morning viewers were left less than impressed with reality star-turned-presenter Sam Thompson after his Easter-themed segment aired on the ITV show today (Friday, April 18).

Broadcasting live from the aptly named village of Bunny, Nottinghamshire, the I’m A Celebrity winner arrived in a bright yellow vintage car to kick off his assignment for the day.

Sam Thompson presented an Easter segment in the village of Bunny (Credit: ITV)

Sam Thompson attempts world record on This Morning

Dressed in a grey shirt, black trousers, and a smart coat, Sam jumped headfirst into the Easter festivities.

He kicked things off by overseeing a local egg hunt. This led to a rather unique challenge: breaking the Guinness World Record for the most bunny ears placed on people’s heads in one minute.

“You are going to have to stand in the same position throughout the attempt as people file past you,” the Guinness World Record adjudicator explained.

“You’ve got to take the bunny ears one at a time and place them on the people’s heads correctly. Which means behind the ears and the ears facing forward.”

Undeterred, Sam declared confidently: “We’ve got this, come on. This is it.”

After successfully placing 32 pairs of bunny ears, Sam was ecstatic.

“I smashed that. I feel like I nailed that,” he beamed. “Oh my God… I’m terrified!”

Moments later, the official confirmed he had indeed broken the record – much to Sam’s delight. But while the TV personality was celebrating, viewers at home had a different reaction.

Fans didn’t react to the segment well (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Social media lit up with criticism over both the segment and Sam’s hosting style. Many slammed the show for giving airtime to what they called “nonsense.”

“He gets paid for that! #ThisMorning,” one user fumed on Twitter.

“Creating jobs for idiots #ThisMorning,” another wrote bluntly.

“Oh god, not this bloke again,” a third viewer complained. “Man wins that jungle show munching kangaroo testicles and all of a sudden he gets a This Morning job. How? Get him off the screen! #ThisMorning.”

“Sam Thompson the attention seeker. When is this show being dropped? What utter garbage! #ThisMorning.” Another added.

Others accused the show of inventing pointless segments.

“#ThisMorning It’s not a major world record. It’s one that has been invented for the show and hyperactive Sam.”

Another viewer was even more direct. “Sam ‘I’ve got ADHD if you didn’t know’ Thompson!!!!!!! Time to mute for 15 minutes #ThisMorning.”

Elsewhere on Friday’s episode, Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond interviewed a man who claimed that plants could sing.

