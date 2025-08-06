Fans of This Morning expressed their concerns over Joel Dommett and his behaviour during today’s (Aug 6) episode.

The comedian hosted the ITV daytime show alongside Emma Willis on Wednesday, while regular hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard enjoy their summer break.

However, despite a history of fronting many TV shows, including The Masked Singer and Survivor, viewers felt the 40-year-old appeared “uncomfortable”.

Joel Dommett hosted This Morning today alongside Emma Willis (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers react to Joel Dommett

“I’m obviously always sarcastic but im genuinely worried about Joel Dommett. He clearly has an issue and shouldn’t be presenting a tv show. What happened to duty of care at ITV,” one user wrote on X.

“Joel has the energy of an over sugared 11 yr old,” another person shared.

“There’s a strong parent/child dynamic going on between Emma and Joel. Poor Emma. I feel exasperated on her behalf,” a third insisted.

“He’s very uncomfortable and nervous,” a fourth viewer remarked.

“Joel needs help,” a fifth said.

This isn’t the first time viewers have delivered a verdict on Joel’s presenting. When hosting the same show on Monday (August 4), one person said he belonged on “kids’ TV”.

Viewers were divided over Joel’s behaviour today (Credit: ITV)

‘Joel is fabulous!’

Many other viewers, on the other hand, loved Joel presenting alongside Emma.

“#ThisMorning is so much better with Joel and Emma. Lively and funny. Joel is up for it. Ben and Cat are quite boring in comparison,” one fan declared.

“Joel Dommett is fabulous!” another shared adding the heart eyes emoji.

“Never seen Joel doing comedy… but I do like his relaxed presenting style,” a third expressed.

Another echoed: “Loving Joel. So funny and down to earth. Like Emma too. They make a good team together, better than Ben and Cat who seem so unconnected.”

