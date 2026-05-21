‘How will this help?’: Kate and Gerry McCann slam ‘disappointing’ Channel 5 drama

Under Suspicion: Kate McCann has sparked fierce debate since landing on Channel 5 – and Madeleine McCann’s parents have now admitted they’re “disappointed” by the drama.

The new series stars Laura Bayston as Kate McCann, focusing on the real-life police interviews that led to her being declared an “arguida” by Portuguese investigators in 2007.

While the case has inspired countless documentaries, podcasts, and theories over the years, Under Suspicion marks the first major dramatisation centred on Kate and Gerry McCann themselves.

Now, the couple have publicly addressed the series for the first time.

Laura Bayston portrays Kate McCann in the Channel 5 drama (Credit: Channel 5)

Kate and Gerry McCann say they were never consulted

In a statement published on the official Find Madeleine website, Kate and Gerry McCann thanked supporters who had sent messages around the anniversary of Madeleine’s disappearance.

“May is never the easiest. We usually start to feel a bit ‘lighter’ at this stage of the month,” the statement reads, referencing the 19th anniversary of Madeleine vanishing in Praia da Luz on May 3, 2007.

However, they also directly criticised Under Suspicion: Kate McCann.

“We are disappointed, however, knowing that a Channel 5 ‘docu-drama’ will air tonight,” they wrote.

“We have not given, or been asked for, our consent and have had no involvement whatsoever in its making.”

The statement continues: “We fail to see how it will help.”

“Programmes like this always have a negative impact on our family.”

The drama recreates real interviews between Kate McCann and Portuguese police (Credit: Channel 5)

“I felt a huge responsibility toward Kate”

Although the McCanns had no involvement in the production, the cast and creatives behind the series have repeatedly stressed how seriously they approached the material.

Bayston previously explained that portraying Kate came with significant emotional pressure.

“I did feel the weight to be truthful and authentic to the script,” she said.

“But I also felt a huge responsibility toward Kate, of course. I thought of her and Madeleine every minute of every day while filming.”

Writer Philip Ralph also said he hoped the drama would encourage audiences to rethink how the McCanns have been treated over the years.

“Still, to this day, the McCann’s must face lies and accusations, all whilst they try to go on with their lives and – most importantly – keep searching for Madeleine,” he said.

“If the audience could come away from seeing this film sharing my respect and admiration for the McCann’s and their undaunted quest to find Madeleine, then I will feel I have done my job well.”

Read more: ‘Truly horrific’: Kate McCann actress from Channel 5’s Madeleine McCann drama said this scene was a ‘punch in the guts’ to film

Under Suspicion: Kate McCann is available to stream on Channel 5 now.

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