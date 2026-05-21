Dawn French faced fresh backlash for appearing on The Show Show last night (May 20) after she admitted to sharing a “one-sided” Gaza video.

On Wednesday evening, the comedian was joined by singer Michael Ball and hosts Angellica Bell and Clara Amfo. The 68-year-old promoted her new novel, Enough, which has been described as an emotional tearjerker.

However, Dawn’s appearance was met with a mixed reaction due to her previous comments on the Gaza war…

Dawn appeared on The One Show last night (Credit: BBC)

Dawn French backlash for ‘one-sided’ Gaza video

In June last year, Dawn took to her social media and shared her views on the ongoing war.

“Complicated, no, but nuanced. But [the] bottom line is no,” she said. Dawn then switched to a high-pitched voice and added: “Yeah, but you know they did a bad thing to us, yeah but no. But we want that land… and we have history… No. Those people aren’t really even people, are they really? No.”

Dawn faced immediate backlash and later issued an apology.

She admitted that the video “appeared one-sided”, and said she never meant to “mock, or dismiss, or diminish the horror” of that day.

“I hope you will understand my intention was not to offend, but I clearly have. For which I am sorry and I have removed the video,” she continued.

Despite apologising, it seems many have not forgiven the Vicar of Dibley star…

Dawn’s appearance was met with backlash (Credit: BBC)

‘She should have been cancelled forever!’

“How is that vile French women on tv still?” one user asked.

“I’ve gone right off Dawn French,” another person shared.

“Disgusting you had Dawn French on!!! She should have been cancelled forever!!” a third remarked.

“Is that the same Dawn French who mocked Israels reason for going to war against Hamas after the Oct 7th terrorist attacks?” a fourth said.

‘I could listen to her all night’

Meanwhile, many were happy to see Dawn return to their screens.

“Dawn French is great,” one said.

“I love Dawn. I’m envious of her beautiful steel grey hair!” another expressed.

“Love Dawn, I could listen to her all night,” a third insisted.

Read more: Lenny Henry’s ‘no comment’ response to marrying girlfriend Lisa Makin following Dawn French divorce

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.