Lenny Henry’s ‘no comment’ response to marrying girlfriend Lisa Makin following Dawn French divorce

Comedian Lenny Henry, who hosts Channel 4’s Legends of Comedy, gave a blunt response when asked whether he would marry long-time girlfriend Lisa Makin following his divorce from Dawn French.

Lenny and fellow TV star Dawn French married in 1984 at St Paul’s Church in Covent Garden, and later adopted a daughter, Billie. After over 24 years of marriage, the pair announced they had split in 2010 after keeping it under wraps for some time.

“The separation is entirely amicable and they fully intend to maintain their close friendship,” a statement revealed. “Their priority is to commit to the future joint parenting of their daughter.”

Lenny Henry on marrying long-term girlfriend

Since moving on from Dawn, Lenny formed a relationship with theatre producer Lisa Makin in 2012. However, the pair have yet to exchange vows.

During an interview with The Times last year, Lenny was asked whether he could see himself walking down the aisle again. In a blunt response, the Three of a Kind star replied: “Have you been talking to Lisa? No comment.”

Reminiscing over his wedding with Dawn, Lenny admitted he doesn’t regret going all out for their big day.

“To my mind, if we weren’t going to get married in the right way — big church, reception, dress suits, food, friends and family jammed into a fancy-schmancy chi-chi hall with a big band and Big Al the DJ winding up the day’s events with a big disco — then we might as well not do it at all,” he said.

In 2013, Dawn got married to TV producer Mark Bignell.

Lenny Henry and Dawn French have remained friends

As Dawn and Lenny continue to co-parent their daughter Billie, Dawn revealed how she and Lenny have remained good friends.

“Remarkably, we seem to have shifted with relative ease from a 25-year marriage to a lasting friendship,” she told The Mirror in 2017.

“I am amazed by us – there is no war, we’ve turned out to be the best of friends. There were lots of good years but one tricky last year.”

