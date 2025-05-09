Alison Hammond ‘devastated’ as This Morning’s Nick Ferrari reveals she won’t be invited to his wedding

Alison Hammond has joked that she is “devastated” she didn’t make the guest list for her This Morning co-star Nick Ferrari’s upcoming wedding.

Presenter Nick, 65, announced earlier this year that he had gotten engaged to Clare Patterson, 15 years his junior. Nick was previously married to Sandra Phylis Conolly. The two share two sons, Sebastian and Nicolo.

And this week, Nick issued a major wedding update while on This Morning – but Alison Hammond was left “devastated”.

The gang were discussing weddings (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond reacts to This Morning co-star’s wedding news

On Friday (May 9), Nick was back on This Morning to discuss the latest news and headlines from around the globe.

Chatting to hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary and fellow guest Ashley James, the conversation turned to the topic of weddings.

“I think you need at least ten bridesmaids right?” Alison said, referring to bridal party sizes.

Ashley replied: “I don’t want to get married, but I would say if you want to have one, none, 95, I feel like it’s your day.”

She then looked at Nick, who has been married before, and quipped: “And hopefully you only do it once if you’re lucky you do it two or three times.”

Alison reacted to Nick’s wedding update (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond ‘devastated’

Grinning, Alison asked him: “How many have you had, Nick?”

Laughing, Nick then went and issued a major wedding update and revealed where he is planning to tie the knot.

He shared: “A couple … but you don’t know how many friends you’ve got until you announce you are getting married in the South of France as I am later this year.

“Suddenly everyone is your friend!” he added, as Ashley said: “I still haven’t made the cut yet!””

Alison then chimed in and joked: “I don’t think I’ve made the cut. I’m devastated!”

The presenter is due to tie the knot later this year (Credit: ITV)

Nick and fiancée Claire

Nick proposed to radio producer Claire at Christmas, in a restaurant in the South of France.

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on the show in January: “I am engaged to be wed to Claire. We had the most idyllic Christmas, and we’d been to Lapland and had a brilliant time.

“Then we were down in the South of France. And after ten years together, I said she can make an honest man out of me.”

Nick continued: “I did it at our favourite restaurant in the South of France. And I wanted her to play a role in designing her engagement ring.”

