This Morning host Josie Gibson faces backlash over series of blunders to VE Day veterans: ‘He’s not a refugee!’

This Morning star Josie Gibson has come under fire over a series of awkward blunders she made during the show today.

The ITV programme returned to screens on Thursday (May 8) for a VE Day special – with Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley at the helm.

On the show, the pair chatted to several WWII veterans while looking back at the historical day. TV favourite Josie also made an appearance, live from a tea party in Wakefield.

But things took an awkward turn when she made a series of blunders live on TV…

Josie Gibson slips u p on This Morning

On This Morning today (May 8), Ben and Cat were back on presenting duties, taking the reins of the beloved ITV programme.

To mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, they welcomed a number of WWII veterans onto the show.

During the instalment, Cat and Ben also checked in on Josie – who was at a party in Wakefield. But things took an awkward turn when Josie made a gaffe.

While interviewing a youngster, Josie said: “You look so cute, you’re a little refugee, so they would have shipped little refugees off to maybe Cornwall, down the South Coast.

“Can we have a little look at your gas mask, oh look at him, oh look how cute that is!”

Josie called out over blunder

It didn’t take viewers long to call out Josie’s blunder, as they pointed out that the boy was dressed as an evacuee, not a refugee.

FFS Josie, he’s dressed as an evacuee not a refugee.

On X, one person declared: “Refugee? REFUGEE, Josie??! That’s not the right word, you [bleep]ing spanner.”

Another chimed in: “FFS Josie, he’s dressed as an evacuee not a refugee.” “Well this is going well,” another chipped in.

What else did Josie Gibson say?

But that wasn’t the only mistake made by Josie that was picked up by fans.

Later on, Josie chatted to an elderly gentleman Gordon, who served in the Army.

As he reflected on his time in the Forces, Josie said: “You gave up your freedom, but you fought for our freedoms back.”

Reacting to her phrasing, someone on X said: “They give up their freedom? Does she know what she’s talking about?”

“Get her off!” another declared.

However, the people at the party – especially Gordon – seemed to be loving Josie, who even led a singalong of Dame Vera Lynn’s wartime classic We’ll Meet Again.

