This Morning viewers pleaded for the ITV show to be ‘moved indoors’ today as the daytime series’ VE Day celebrations were hit by bad weather.

With guests looking windswept as they huddled up in big coats and under rugs, X users took to social media to express their concern.

Hosts Rylan Clark and Emma Willis faced challenging conditions as they popped open their brollies to keep the drizzle off during some segments. And as guests shared their VE Day recollections with the likes of Gyles Brandreth, there were several urgent calls online for the broadcast to be shifted into a studio to keep everyone warm amid “freezing” temperatures.

This Morning was not in the studio (Credit: ITV)

This Morning VE Day show on ITV today

As well as airing memories of those who experienced VE Day ahead of the 80th anniversary on Thursday (May 8), Monday’s programme also included sing-alongs with group D Day Juniors.

The outside broadcast also saw John Torode prepare corn beef hash and Corrie legend Bill Roache appear for a chat.

But with rain pouring down and a blowy breeze clearly impacting the episode, fans pondered whether a big change should be made.

Rylan and Emma Willis hosted VE Day programming on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

How ITV This Morning viewers reacted

During the show’s opening few moments, branches could be seen swaying in the wind, and grey skies did not really suggest weather for a street party.

However, as the show progressed, viewers believed the wind was starting to pick up.

“The wind seems to be going up a gear since the start of the show #thismorning,” one person wrote on X, adding a grimacing emoji to their words.

Someone else commented at one point: “Maybe they should’ve done this interview in the studio #thismorning.”

Rylan had to get his umbrella out (Credit: ITV)

‘Why don’t they just take it inside?’

Several observers felt it looked a bit nippy, too.

“Everybody looks freezing. Why don’t they just take it inside? #thismorning,” one concerned viewer asked.

“#thismorning any reason why this couldn’t have been done inside the studio, they look bloody freezing,” echoed another.

They look bloody freezing.

And a third suggested: “They could have put these poor people indoors #thismorning.”

Everyone freezing their t*ts off outside, I feel for both @Rylan and @EmmaWillis always professional putting on a brave face.#ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/KBYARdBvVt — DLM (@dlmstorys) May 5, 2025

Weather worsens

It also rained down on those in attendance. “Raining now #thismorning,” posted a viewer, to which someone else replied: “I think it’s time to move into the studio.”

Meanwhile, another fan admitted: “I would have [blank]ed off home instead of sitting in the cold #thismorning.”

Guests attending This Morning today all wrapped up (Credit: ITV)

One viewer admitted they were left cringing at what unfolded on screen. “Why couldn’t they take the show indoors when they realised it was cold? It’s just making it an awkward viewing #thismorning,” they reasoned.

Someone else hinted that the problems may have been foreseeable. They claimed: “This weather was forecast last week. #ThisMorning.”

Guests included D Day Juniors flag-waving (Credit: ITV)

But another viewer chuckled: “What’s the point of an outdoor celebration when it’s cold and wind? Rylan looks like he’s shivering, lol #ThisMorning.”

