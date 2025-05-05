This Morning viewers demand for Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley to be ‘removed ASAP’ as Rylan Clark and Emma Willis step in

This Morning fans have called for Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley to be replaced by Emma Willis and Rylan Clark following today’s edition of the show (Monday, May 5).

Rylan and Emma returned to host the show today, and they seemed to go down pretty well with viewers!

Rylan and Emma were fronting the show today (Credit: ITV)

Emma Willis and Rylan Clark host This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Rylan and Emma step in to replace Cat and Ben as hosts.

This isn’t the first time the duo have hosted the show together. They fronted the programme together a couple times in December 2023. This was just a few months before Cat and Ben took over full-time.

Today’s edition of the show was filmed outside the studio, with Emma and Rylan hosting a VE Day Street Party. Today is the first day of a four-day celebration in the UK to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

“It’s going to be a good day,” Emma declared.

Emma and Rylan were joined by the likes of Gyles Brandreth and Eva Speakman, whilst Craig Doyle was reporting live from The Mall for coverage of the parade and flypast.

Fans enjoyed Rylan and Emma (Credit: ITV)

Viewers demand Ben and Cat are replaced

Fans were big fans of Emma and Rylan hosting today’s show. So much so that they want them to replace Ben and Cat “asap”!

“Make Rylan and Emma permanent… they are a perfect combo for #thismorning they are Remove Ben and Cat asap,” one viewer tweeted.

“Much prefer these two [Rylan and Emma] as hosts. No shouty, laughy woman. No wooden male,” another said.

“Dear @thismorning please please can we have Rylan and Emma full time?? The presenters you use normally are awful, especially Cat. You must be losing viewers in their masses. Rylan and Emma are fantastic. Not noisy. Not idiots. And let people speak,” a third wrote.

“Rylan is so switched on and has just the right personality for this job. And no annoying traits. I think he should be the permanent presenter,” another viewer said.

“Rylan and Emma need to be made permanent. Replace Ben and Cat!!!” a fifth then added.

Sian made a sad confession (Credit: ITV)

Sian Welby ‘feared’ she’d be dropped following pregnancy announcement

Last week, during a podcast appearance, This Morning star Sian Welby confessed she was worried she’d be dropped from the show after announcing she was pregnant.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, she said: “When you first start a job, you think, ‘Nobody knows what I’m actually like, that I’m trustworthy,’ and you have to prove yourself. I felt like I had proven myself [on This Morning], that I can do this and that – when I got that first cover with Dermot [O’Leary], I knew I was pregnant, but I didn’t tell anyone.

“In the back of my mind I was thinking, ‘If I tell them I’m pregnant, will this put them off getting me in again? And will they think I’m gonna be off for ages?’ So many women must feel [the same] in any job, especially if they’re starting a new one. It’s the fear that you’re going to be immediately judged or dropped or they’ll ask why you didn’t tell them,” she then continued.

However, her fears about losing her job never came true. She has regularly appeared on the programme since giving birth last month.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

