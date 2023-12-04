This Morning: Rylan Clark and Emma Willis need to become permanent presenters, viewers plead

This Morning today (Monday, December 4) saw Rylan Clark and Emma Willis reunite to host the show together.

And it seems as though their pairing went down a treat with fans, who took to Twitter to beg for their guest roles to be made permanent.

Rylan and Emma fronted the show (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: Rylan Clark and Emma Willis host

Today’s edition of the show saw yet another presenting duo helm the show, as Emma joined Rylan to host.

“Welcome back the one and only Emma Willis!” Rylan announced at the beginning of today’s programme.

“I love ya,” Rylan said, giving her a big hug. “It’s been a minute hasn’t it?” Emma remarked. “It has been a minute! I mean, we couldn’t get out of each other’s pockets,” Rylan replied.

“Many minutes. Five years it’s been,” Emma then said. “I was thinking about it the other day and I thought ‘It’s a couple of years ago I last did it’. Five years.”

“That’s quite frightening,” Rylan said. “Five years, but we have seen each other a lot since then, including Friday night,” Emma said.

Emma and Rylan then spoke about Friday night, which consisted of watching Kylie Minogue perform at the Royal Albert Hall.

Emma and Rylan were a hit with viewers (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fans issue plea over Emma Willis and Rylan Clark

It’s probably safe to say that Emma and Rylan’s fronting of the show went down a treat with viewers.

“Please keep Rylan and Emma as main presenters,” one This Morning viewer tweeted. “Oh please keep Rylan and Emma as main presenters. A breath of fresh air,” another said.

“Rylan & Emma Willis presenting #ThisMorning just soothes my soul, they are the perfect pairing,” a third wrote.

“Emma and Rylan, perfect presenters. Please keep them,” another begged.

Josie is set for more hosting (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson lands promotion

In other This Morning-related news, Josie Gibson has reportedly landed herself a promotion of sorts. The This Morning star will be hosting the show in the week leading up to Christmas, according to The Sun.

“Bosses are really happy with how Josie is doing in the jungle showing her genuine, fun, and caring side. She’s already been booked in to host This Morning as soon as she’s back from Australia and it’ll be taking shifts across the whole week and not just on a Friday,” the source claimed.

“They are thrilled she will be co-hosting the show the week before Christmas and also for some days in the New Year too – she’s This Morning’s festive queen whether she wins I’m a Celeb or not,” they then added.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

