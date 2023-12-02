Alison Hammond bags Best Presenter at awards bash and fans are thrilled for her

National treasure Alison Hammond has been recognised for her presenting skills at the 2023 Women in Film and Television Awards.

The star, 48, bagged herself the EIKON Presenter award for her work on This Morning and Great British Bake Off.

Alison took her award into the This Morning studio on Friday (1 December) to share her good news with colleagues.

Alison Hammond bags top award

Meanwhile This Morning shared the good news on their Instagram too, saying: “We’re so proud of you Babs.”

Fans flocked to congratulate the Brummie star and they all had one particular thing to say.

One gushed: “Well done Alison… fabulous presenter. Full of warmth and joy.”

Another added: “I absolutely love this woman, she has shown that you can achieve anything you want if you work hard and believe! Well done Alison you’re doing women of colour proud.”

And one fan simply said: “I think you are fantastic.”

Alison and Dermot O’Leary are a huge hit on This Morning (Credit: This Morning)

The praise keeps coming

And another echoed: “Well deserved Alison. You on TV makes everything better, your lovely laugh makes my day.”

So sweet! Alison shot to fame on Big Brother in 2002 and has been a regular on our TV screens ever since. She’s been working as a main presenter on This Morning since 2021 and this year, she joined comedian Noel Fielding to host her first Great British Bake Off.

The WFTV Awards was set up in 1990 by Dawn French, Joan Collins and Janet Street-Porter and is now the largest annual celebration of women working in film, TV and digital media in the UK. Congratulations, Alison!

Alison had everyone in stitches on Bake Off (Credit: Great British Bake off / YouTube)

Read more: Alison Hammond admits she would ‘love to work on Loose Women’.

