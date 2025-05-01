This Morning host Cat Deeley narrowly avoided a wardrobe disaster, just minutes before going on air today (Thursday, May 1).

The star, who was hosting alongside Ben Shephard today, needed some emergency stitching done to her dress shortly before the show began!

Cat had a wardrobe malfunction (Credit: Instagram)

This Morning star Cat Deeley suffers wardrobe malfunction minutes before show

Today’s edition of This Morning was slightly different from usual, with Ben and Cat presenting the show from outside the studio.

The famous green sofa had been moved outside so Ben and Cat could host in the May sun.

However, disaster struck for Cat with just minutes to go until the show kicked off. Ben gave fans a glimpse at the awkward moment on his Instagram story.

In a video for his 597k followers, Ben could be seen enjoying an ice cream on the sofa.

“I’ve gone early with my ice creams,” he said, showing off his treat. He then panned the camera round to Cat, who’s dress was receiving some attention from the show’s stylist, David.

Cat and Ben hosted the show today (Credit: ITV)

“My dress’ gone early,” Cat laughed as David continued to stitch it up.

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Cat wearing a Red garden lenzing ecovero euroflax midi dress.

The dress is from the fashion brand Farm Rio and is available for £410.

Cat’s boots got people talking (Credit: ITV)

Cat’s outfit gets viewers talking

Fans of the show were left distracted by Cat’s outfit on yesterday’s show.

The star looked chic in a white and green long-sleeved mini skirt and shirt, both from Zara.

The TV host topped off the look with a pair of tan Isabel Marant Lophie canvas knee-high boots.

It was the boots that got fans talking.

“What is Cat wearing on her feet? #ThisMorning,” one viewer tweeted.

“Why’s Deeley got two paper bags around her legs??” another asked.

“I’ve just noticed Cat is wearing the Scarecrow’s boots from The Wizard of Oz! #ThisMorning,” a third wrote.

We wonder what their reaction will be when they find out the boots cost £540?!

