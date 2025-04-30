This Morning host Cat Deeley distracts viewers with her outfit today

Cat Deeley’s outfit on Wednesday’s (April 30) This Morning stole the spotlight – and not in the way she might have hoped.

The 48-year-old presenter appeared on the ITV show alongside co-host Ben Shephard, 50. First up, they were interviewing author Deepa Paul, who was discussing her unconventional relationship with both a husband and a boyfriend.

But while the conversation on the sofa was already attention-grabbing, viewers found themselves fixated on something else entirely: Cat Deeley’s boots.

Viewers were distracted by Cat’s bizarre choice of footwear (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley outfit slammed by This Morning viewers

Wearing a chic white and green long-sleeved mini skirt, £29.99, and shirt, £29.99, from Zara, Cat completed the look with a bold pair of tan Isabel Marant Lophie canvas knee-high boots, £540, folded down around the calf.

However, the footwear choice sparked a flurry of reactions online.

Viewers rushed to social media to share their bemused thoughts.

“What is Cat wearing on her feet? #ThisMorning,” one viewer asked.

“Why’s Deeley got two paper bags around her legs??” another quipped.

A third joked: “I’ve just noticed Cat is wearing the Scarecrow’s boots from The Wizard of Oz! #ThisMorning”

One viewer even exclaimed: “What are those?!”

Elsewhere on today’s episode, Ben and Cat interviewed actress Gillian Anderson and BGT judge Amanda Holden about her new cheating reality show. That also came in for backlash, considering she cheated on ex-husband Les Dennis.

Cat hosted today’s show alongside Ben Shephard (Credit: ITV)

‘Who is styling Cat Deeley?’

This isn’t the first time Cat Deeley’s wardrobe has sparked online debate. Just last month, she wore a knitted off-the-shoulder top from M&S, paired with wide-legged trousers, which viewers also found distracting.

“Cat, straighten your top,” one person wrote, while another asked: “Did she get ready in the cupboard?”

“Can someone please show Cat Deeley how to wear a top properly?” a third complained.

Another simply wrote: “WTF is Cat wearing.”

Earlier in April, Cat caused another stir with a tailored grey two-piece suit, complete with a white shirt and grey tie.

However, many viewers weren’t a fan, comparing the ensemble to a “job interview outfit”.

“Has Cat borrowed a suit off her dad?” one user joked.

“Who is styling Cat Deeley?!” another queried.

